Today's News Highlights Include:
[BREAKING] COVID-19: Alarm in Osun as six persons who tested positive escape from isolation centre
Osun State govt has launched a manhunt for six persons with confirmed infection of COVID-19 who escaped from an isolation centre in Ejigbo.
NCDC confirms first coronavirus death in Edo State – Vanguard Nigeria News - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links
Innoson Reportedly Seeks N4 billion Loan From FG To Start Producing Ventilators For COVID-19 – Stella Dimoko Korkus.com - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links
Lai Mohammed: Lockdown Will Be Extended If Nigerians Don’t Behave Themselves - Punch Newspaper - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links
Pastor Adeboye donates N20 million to support Osun coronavirus relief package – TODAY Nigeria News - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links
