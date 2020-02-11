MTN Jolly Data - Nigeria

Video Nigeria News Today - Coronavirus: Osun Quarantine Escapee Recaptured

Today's News Highlights Include:

[BREAKING] COVID-19: Alarm in Osun as six persons who tested positive escape from isolation centre

Osun State govt has launched a manhunt for six persons with confirmed infection of COVID-19 who escaped from an isolation centre in Ejigbo.
NCDC confirms first coronavirus death in Edo State – Vanguard Nigeria News - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

Innoson Reportedly Seeks N4 billion Loan From FG To Start Producing Ventilators For COVID-19 – Stella Dimoko Korkus.com - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

Lai Mohammed: Lockdown Will Be Extended If Nigerians Don’t Behave Themselves - Punch Newspaper - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

Pastor Adeboye donates N20 million to support Osun coronavirus relief package – TODAY Nigeria News - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

Video Nigeria News Today - French doctors say Covid-19 new treatment should be first tested in Africa
Video Nigeria News Today - TB Joshua: What Will Happen After Coronavirus
Video Nigeria News Today - ‘Coronavirus Has Exposed Nigeria’s Poor Healthcare System’ – Gbajabiamila
Video Full list of Nigerian Politicians Infected by Coronavirus
Video Nigeria News Today - Coronavirus: We’ve started immediate cash transfer to poorest households, says FG

