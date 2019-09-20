Video Nigeria News Today - EFCC Seal Off Orji Kalu’s Properties Including The Sun Newspapers

#1


Today's News Highlights Include
EFCC Seal Off Orji Kalu’s Properties Including The Sun Newspapers (See Photos) – Naijaloaded - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Saturday marked properties belonging to a former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu. The agency said this was to ensure that the properties were not dissipated, following the December 5, 2019 order of Justice … Read more via Naijaloaded |...
There is zero chance that we’ll remove Trump from office – US Senate leadership says – Linda Ikeji’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

The US Senate leadership has stated that US president won’t be removed from office, as a result of ‘the weak case’ presented by the Democrat controlled US House Of Representatives. The House Judiciary committee led by Democrat Jerry … Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/34lOWmb...
Enugu Govt Approves 13th Month Salary, Civil Servants Receive December Pay – Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

The administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has approved the payment of 13th month salary for all the civil servants and staff of all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the state, to celebrate the forthcoming Christmas with their loved ones … Read more via...
Instead of leaving Nigeria, this is what you should do – Buhari sends new message to Nigerian youths – Legit.ng - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

President Muhammadu Buhari has advised Nigerian youths to prioritise staying in the country and salvage their motherland. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buhari made this known on Saturday, December 14, at the 44th convocation ceremony of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in...
Mavin Act, Di’Ja Welcomes Third Child With Her Husband – Information Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Mavin Records signee, Hadiza Blell, widely known as Di’Ja, has welcomed her third child with her husband, Rotimi. Di’Ja and her family The couple, who got married in 2015 at a private ceremony, were already blessed with two children, a boy and a girl.... via Information Nigeria –...
