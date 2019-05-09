***MTN Amazing Data Bundle Only on MyMTNapp and VTU, Download Now- https://nblinks.pro/mtntopup
Todays's News Highlights Include:
Breaking: FG appoints Mele Kyari, new chief executive of NNPC – Vanguard News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Muhammadu Buhari, Thursday, appointed Mr. Mele Kyari, the new Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, with effect from July 8, 2019. Mele Kyari In a statement in Abuja, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC, Mr. … Read...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Youths insulting Buhari on social media have no home training – Apostle Suleman – P.M. News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Apostle Suleman and Buhari By Kazeem Ugbodaga Senior Pastor and founder, Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman has said youths insulting President Muhammadu Buhari on social media have.... Read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2MZpDD1 Get More Nigeria Metro News
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Governors to set up security committee at NEC level – Daily Trust - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Governors to set up security committee at NEC level By Ojoma Akor | Published Date Jun 20, 2019 10:59 AM * To make position on state police known soon The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) has resolved to set up a security committee at the National Economic Council level towards tackling … Read...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Police Reject UK Warning, Say Nigeria is One of the Most Beautiful Places – Olisa.tv - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Frank Mba, the public relations officer if the Nigerian police, says Nigeria is one of the most beautiful places to live in. Mba, who was reacting to a travel advisory the.... Read more via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2KvYmpA Get More Nigeria Metro News
www.nigerianbulletin.com
UN reveals secret tape of Jamal Khashoggi’s last moments – TODAY.NG - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The top line out of the new United Nations report released Wednesday on the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi is that there is “credible evidence” that Saudi Arabia’s crown prince and other high-level officials are personally liable for the grisly murder. But the 101-page...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Attachments
- 862.9 KB Views: 1