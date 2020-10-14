In Nigeria News today headlines include
Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News
Links to Top Nigeria News Today
- No more checking of Nigerians’ phones – IG of Police – Daily Post News
- President: We’ll prosecute indicted SARS’ operatives – New Telegraph
- #EndSARS protesters block Wike’s Government House - PM News
- Governor Sanwo-Olu presents demands of Lagos #EndSARS protesters to President Buhari and IGP – Linda Ikeji’s Blog
- Jonathan on #EndSARS: Peaceful protests seek to advance our country
- SARS repeatedly acted outside its purview, killed many of young minds – APC chieftain, Tegbe – Daily Post News
Metro - No more checking of Nigerians' phones – IG of Police – Daily Post News
Politics - President: We'll prosecute indicted SARS' operatives – New Telegraph
Politics - #EndSARS protesters block Wike's Government House - PM News
Politics - Governor Sanwo-Olu presents demands of Lagos #EndSARS protesters to President Buhari and IGP – Linda Ikeji's Blog
Politics - Jonathan on #EndSARS: Peaceful protests seek to advance our country
Politics - SARS repeatedly acted outside its purview, killed many of young minds – APC chieftain, Tegbe – Daily Post News
