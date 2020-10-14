Video #EndSars: No more checking of Nigerians’ phones – IG of Police | Nigeria News Links


J

jade

Jadesola Oshin
Curators
In Nigeria News today headlines include
  • No more checking of Nigerians’ phones – IG of Police – Daily Post News
  • President: We’ll prosecute indicted SARS’ operatives – New Telegraph
  • #EndSARS protesters block Wike’s Government House - PM News
  • Governor Sanwo-Olu presents demands of Lagos #EndSARS protesters to President Buhari and IGP – Linda Ikeji’s Blog
  • Jonathan on #EndSARS: Peaceful protests seek to advance our country
  • SARS repeatedly acted outside its purview, killed many of young minds – APC chieftain, Tegbe – Daily Post News

Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News


Links to Top Nigeria News Today
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Metro - No more checking of Nigerians’ phones – IG of Police – Daily Post News

https://dailypost.ng/2020/10/14/no-more-checking-of-nigerians-phones-ig-of-police/
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Politics - President: We’ll prosecute indicted SARS’ operatives – New Telegraph

https://www.newtelegraphng.com/president-well-prosecute-indicted-sars-operatives/
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Politics - #EndSARS protesters block Wike’s Government House - PM News

https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2020/10/13/endsars-protesters-block-wikes-government-house/
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Politics - Governor Sanwo-Olu presents demands of Lagos #EndSARS protesters to President Buhari and IGP – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2020/10/governor-sanwo-olu-presents-demands-of-lagos-endsars-protesters-to-president-buhari-and-igp.html
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Politics - Jonathan on #EndSARS: Peaceful protests seek to advance our country

https://www.thecable.ng/jonathan-on-endsars-peaceful-protests-seek-to-advance-our-country
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Politics - SARS repeatedly acted outside its purview, killed many of young minds – APC chieftain, Tegbe – Daily Post News

https://dailypost.ng/2020/10/14/sars-repeatedly-acted-outside-its-purview-killed-many-of-young-minds-apc-chieftain-tegbe/
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
Video #EndSars: Protesters Killed, President Buhari Speaks| Nigeria News Links
Replies
0
Views
202
jade
J
J
Video Nigeria News Today | Some #ENDSARS protesters are beneficiaries of crimes— Police | Latest SARS Update
Replies
0
Views
550
jade
J
J
Video #EndSars: CBN Freezes Flutterwaves Protest Organiser's Accounts | Nigeria News Links
Replies
0
Views
244
jade
J
J
Video Nigeria News Today | IGP Bans FSARS, Other Police Tactical Squads From Routine Patrols | Latest SARS Update
Replies
0
Views
610
jade
J
J
Video Nigeria News Today | Nigerians #ENDSARS | Latest SARS Update
Replies
0
Views
148
jade
J

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top