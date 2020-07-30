Video Nigeria News Today | Oshiomhole, Ganduje, Yahaya Bello, El-Rufai On US Visa Ban List | Latest Political Update

In Nigeria News today headlines include
  • Oshiomhole, Ganduje, Yahaya Bello, El-Rufai On US Visa Ban List - Sahara Reporters
  • ‘I never knew there’s a cell at Aso Rock’ — Magu’s lawyer speaks on an encounter with Salami - The Cable
  • ECOWAS: Osinbajo departs Nigeria for Ghana - Daily Post
  • Updated: Arik Air resumes operations - PM News
  • Why Edo people must reject Godwin Obaseki on Saturday – Tinubu - PM News

Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News


Links to Top Nigeria News Today

