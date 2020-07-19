In Nigeria News today headlines include
- Photo of the Hausa singer sentenced to death by hanging for blasphemy - Linda Ikeji's Blog
- At last, Trump’s ventilators arrive Nigeria - PM News
- Ekiti Governor Fayemi suspends school Principal who failed to welcome him when he visited – Pulse News
- Insecurity: Buhari meets governors, security chiefs - Punch Newspaper
- ‘We can handle displaced persons’ — Masari bans NGOs from IDP camps in Katsina - The Cable
