Video Nigeria News Today - Sanusi 2023 presidential campaign launches in Kaduna

Today's News Highlights Include:

Coronavirus: Oyedepo under fire for snubbing govt directive on religious gatherings - Daily Post Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

https://dailypost.ng/2020/03/22/coronavirus-oyedepo-under-fire-for-snubbing-govt-directive-on-religious-gatherings/
[VIDEO] Davido performs to a large crowd in Ibadan amid Coronavirus threat - Pulse Nigeria News - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

https://www.pulse.ng/entertainment/celebrities/davido-performs-to-a-large-crowd-in-ibadan-amid-coronavirus-threat/wrebf7h
Coronavirus: Ghana confirms one death, closes all borders - Premium Times - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/383123-coronavirus-ghana-confirms-one-death-closes-all-borders.html
National Assembly may further reduce age requirement for governor, senator – Legit Nigeria News - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

https://www.legit.ng/1313827-declare-state-emergency-youth-development---reps-urge-fg.html
Sanusi 2023 presidential campaign launches in Kaduna – Olisa.tv Nigeria News - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

https://www.olisa.tv/sanusi-2023-presidential-campaign-launches-in-kaduna/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=sanusi-2023-presidential-campaign-launches-in-kaduna
