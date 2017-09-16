Northerners have been fleeing Imo State to avoid recent attacks on them by IPOB members. Residents of Ama Hausa, a popular area where Hausa people live in the state, said they have become targets. According to Musa, “The attacks on our people are becoming unbearable. The day Owerri market was demolished, the people used that opportunity to break our shops, looted both goods and money and demolished the shops of our brothers. “At the World Bank area, where our people also do petty businesses, some IPOB members have been attacking our brothers, stealing their money. “In the Mbaise area, where our people sell cows, they have invaded the place. It is only through Allah’s grace and the help of one traditional ruler in the area that we are still living.” Another Hausa man, Mallam Usman Ahmed, said that some of his kinsmen had fled. “Those who were victims of the recent Owerri crisis have fled to 34 Artillery Brigade in Obinze, Owerri West Local Government Area. They are there for their dear lives instead of being killed in the crisis.” A popular mosque in the city saw fewer worshipers on Friday as many Hausas had fled other parts of Owerri for Obinze area because of the military barrack there.