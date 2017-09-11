Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State ahas stated that the country is still in recession, describing National Bureau of Statistcs report as a mere political gimmicks aimed at hoodwinking the people by the All Progressives Congress government. The governor stated this at the weekend in an exclusive interview with Indepedent newspaper. at the weekend, said the talk about Nigeria being out of recession is mere political gimmicks aimed at hoodwinking the people. Wike, said: “When you say you are out of recession, it has an implication. The implication is that the economy has bounced back. When the economy has bounced back, it means there is food on the table for people to eat. “For the government, it means there is money for states to embark on infrastructure and development of their various areas. But you can see that most politicians try to deceive the people who have given them the mandate and their votes to represent them. “I don’t believe that Nigeria is out of recession because there must be signs to show that we are out of recession. All these things they are saying about Nigeria out of recession are gimmicks. Each time, the ruling party has a problem, they find one thing to talk about in order to keep on moving so that Nigerians can continue to believe in them. That to me is not correct. You can no longer continue to deceive Nigerians”.