Metro Nigeria Police Reject Damaging Ranking- We Are The Best In Africa

  Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    The Nigerian Police Force(NPF) has rubbished the latest ranking by The International Police Association and the Institute for Economics and Peace, which named it as the worst police force in the world.

    In a statement on Friday, the NPF trashed the assessment as unempirical and instead proclaimed itself one of the best in the world.

    “Nigeria Police Force is the best in UN Peace Keeping Operations, Best in Africa, One of the Best in the World. The Force rejects the report as unempirical and absolute falsehood, should be disregarded and discountenanced”, said the police in a preface to their statement of objection to the report .

    “The Nigeria Police Force after a careful study of the report and the news items emanating from it, wishes to state categorically that the report is entirely misleading, a clear misrepresentation of facts and figures and essentially unempirical, considering the area of coverage of the report which was said to have been carried out in 2016 by the above mentioned associations.

    “The report did not take into cognisance the significant improvement in the areas of Capacity Building, Training and Re-training of the entire personnel of the Force as provided for by the current Federal Government of Nigeria and other Foreign and Local NGOs which has greatly improved the efficiency and service delivery of the personnel of the Force throughout the country.

    “It is pertinent to state that the instruments used to evaluate the performance of the Force vis-à-vis that of other countries is absolutely incorrect and grossly inadequate and therefore a plain distortion of facts and figures. The strength of about Three Hundred and Seventy Thousand (370,000) Police Personnel in the country stands at around One (1) Policeman to less than Six Hundred (600) people in a population estimates of One Hundred and Eighty Millions (180,000,000) Nigerians.
     

    Nov 11, 2017 at 9:22 AM
