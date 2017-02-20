Men of the Nigeria Police Force have barricaded entrance to the International Conference Centre, Abuja, venue for the PDP Stakeholders meeting, slated for 2:00 p.m. today. In a statement on Monday, the spokesman for the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee of the party, Prince Dayo Adeyeye accused the party's embattled national chairman, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of conniving in order to kill the PDP. "Senator Ali Modu Sheriff and his APC collaborators cannot stop the will of the people. Nigerians can now confirm that Senator Ali Modu Sheriff is a mole in PDP to destroy the only strong opposition in the country". Source: Daily Trust