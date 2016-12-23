The Lagos state government has reduced the price of its Lake Rice to N12,000 per bag as the festive season approaches. Formerly it was pegged at N13,000 per bag. Many Lagos residents on Thursday flocked centres where the “Lake Rice” is being sold. Related: Lagos Announces Announces Where to Buy Lake Rice at Low Price This is according to Mr Sanni Okanlawon, Special Adviser on Food Security to Governor Akinwumi Ambode. He said the price was reduced toN12,000 from N13,000 to ensure that Lagosians had access to it for an enjoyable Christmas celebration. “A 50kg bag is currently selling at N12,000 that is a huge discount considering the price of rice at retail markets. That shows how eager the state government is to give its folks the best. So, we urge everybody to go to those locations to get their bag,” Okanlawon said. The special adviser, however, said he could not confirm the number of trailer loads at each sales point but stated that they were enough to go round. News Agency of Nigeria