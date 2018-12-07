Featured Thread #1
For the fourth year running, Nigeria has retained the third most terrorised country in the world, according to the 2018 Global Terrorism Index, blaming the spate of terrorism in Nigeria on the “increase in violence involving Fulani extremists and thousands of deaths committed by the deadly terrorist group, Boko Haram......
Read more via Thisdaylive Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2G1xLPK
Get More Nigeria Metro News
