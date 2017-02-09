Mr. Emmanuel Ogebe, the sacked guardian of the rescued Chibok girls, has dragged the federal government to court for libel. The U.S. based lawyer is seeking a compensation of 5 million as well as a public apology in major newspapers from FG for carrying out a “malicious campaign to tarnish his image.” Mr. Ogebe said he deserved praise for the kindness he showed towards the girls who could barely speak English before he took them to the U.S. for learning rather than scorn. Ogebe was responsible for taking the girls to the United States in 2014 for the purpose of studying. However, FG, via Minister of Women Affairs claimed that Ogebe was using the girls to extort money from donors and thus sacked him. Mr. Ogbeh with the girls and some benefactors (Photo credi: Premium Times) A spokesman for the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, who was also joined in the suit said that the AGF would respond as soon as he returns to the country.