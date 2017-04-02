Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Sunday, April 02, 2017. PUNCH: Abdulsalami, IBB, Danjuma, Gusau made Obasanjo president in 1999 — Bamaiyi Abdusalami has a case to answer — NADECO Buhari should reopen case, says Abiola’s son Ifeanyi Ubah spends one week in DSS detention Minimum pension: PenCom levies operators 3% FAAC payments to states fall by N1.453tn — NEITI Industrial crisis looms at SEC over workers’ welfare Dino’s ex-schoolmates speak: He was a crowd-puller in school – Former schoolmate Buhari’s govt, worst in Nigeria — Asari Dokubo 3,000 cult members surrender weapon in Rivers Court remands 13 UNILAG students in Kirikiri Prison Borno leaders meeting: Senate may recall Ndume Indian doctors mocked us, refused to treat victims – Nigerian student attacked in India Most almajiris in Kano are from Chad, Niger — Ganduje Mum received a strange call, left home hurriedly day she was killed — Daughter of woman allegedly murdered by an alfa in Badagry THE NATION: TANKER DRIVERS BEGIN NATIONWIDE STRIKE TOMORROW Magu’s fate: Buhari seeks legal advice Boko Haram abducts 22 girls in Borno Wanted Boko Haram chieftain surrenders N10m gift: EFCC files fresh charge against ex -CJ UN Security Council adopts first Boko Haram resolution Forex: New rate for BDCs out tomorrow-CBN Company registration now within 24-hours-CAC boss Lawyers manipulating my daughter – Stephanie Otobo’s mother 13 UNILAG students remanded in Kirikiri Prison Chi Farms trains 1000 fish farmers Pepsi unveils Tekno as brand ambassador Fulani herdsmen kill 10 in Cross River Fire razes 40 shops at llorin market VANGUARD: The power to do great good or evil lies with civil servants – VP Osinbajo Prostitution: ‘Over 8,000 Nigerian girls locked down in Sicily by witchcraft, juju need help’ We were blocked from escaping after mob suddenly viciously attacked us-Nigerian brothers in India Customs Repel Smugglers’ Attack At Idiroko, Seize N291m Worth Of Contraband Edo APC Suspends Osagie, Omorotionwa, 38 Others Otedola Keys Into Ooni’s Violence-Free-World Nigerians Grumble As Banks Commence Cashless Charges Ebenezer Obey, Tope Alabi, Others For Embrace 2017 Akwa Ibom Govt To Boost Transport Sector With 1,500 Vehicles Knights Of St Mulumba March Against Abortion