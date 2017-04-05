Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Wednesday, April 05, 2017. PUNCH: Gowon visits Buhari, says President should solve Nigeria’s problems Defend yourselves against herdsmen, Yoruba leaders tell S’West residents Suswam sues DSS, AGF, demands N10bn, unconditional release Court strikes out N1.97bn fraud charges against Orubebe Airlines owe us N15bn, says NCAA $100m guarantee: UK Supreme Court grants NNPC reprieve SERAP sues FG over London-Paris Club loan refunds spending Reps threaten transportation ministry with zero allocation EFCC appeals ruling unfreezing Ozekhome’s bank account Court remands NSCDC officer, 2 others for alleged robbery Developer defrauds new couple, 11 others from Kirikiri prison Pillars abandoned me after my hand injury – Adeniyi Rohr deserves respect from NFF – Ladipo Ekiti Muslims protest proposed demolition of mosques Five children killed in Abuja electricity fire Gunmen in police uniform kidnap corps member, three travellers THE NATION: UK law to expose Nigerian property, accounts owners NEITI urges govt to recover $22b, N316b from NNPC Niger Delta militants disrupt hearing on corruption in Port Harcourt UI ASUU declares one-week strike EFCC seeks permanent forfeiture of ex-Naval chief’s N1.8b China offers Nigeria $4.5b loan for farm machinery, says Yari INEC: parties field criminals, forgers Fed Govt launches second tranche of savings bond Sagay to Senate: withdraw resolution summoning me Govt distributes 500, 000 doses of Meningitis vaccines Oyegun calls for ceasefire as Saraki demands respect UBA promotes 3,000 employees Ajimobi’s brother appointed chairman Pandemonium in Mushin as stray bullet kills trader VANGUARD: Pro-Ndume protesters give Saraki 3-day ultimatum to reverse suspension God sent Type C Meningitis to punish Nigerians for their sins – Gov. Yari CBN holds forex auction for airlines, fuel marketers FG Suspends 3 Prisons Officers Over Ngilari’s Release British Govt To Release Information On Property Owned By Nigerians In UK — FG No Meningitis In Bauchi —Commissioner Illegal Arrest, Detention: Reps Dump Motion To Summon DSS Boss Constitute Customs Board, Reps Tell Adeosun Reps To Adeosun: Release N15bn To Amnesty Programme Now MASSOB Denies Clash With Security Agents, Blames Uwazuruike Okorocha Gives Land, Cash, Names Road After Out-Going Imo CP