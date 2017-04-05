Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [05 April, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Oluogunjobi, Apr 5, 2017 at 6:44 AM.

  1. Oluogunjobi

    Oluogunjobi Social Member Curators

    Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Wednesday, April 05, 2017.

    PUNCH:
    • Gowon visits Buhari, says President should solve Nigeria’s problems

    • Defend yourselves against herdsmen, Yoruba leaders tell S’West residents

    • Suswam sues DSS, AGF, demands N10bn, unconditional release

    • Court strikes out N1.97bn fraud charges against Orubebe

    • Airlines owe us N15bn, says NCAA

    • $100m guarantee: UK Supreme Court grants NNPC reprieve

    • SERAP sues FG over London-Paris Club loan refunds spending

    • Reps threaten transportation ministry with zero allocation

    • EFCC appeals ruling unfreezing Ozekhome’s bank account

    • Court remands NSCDC officer, 2 others for alleged robbery

    • Developer defrauds new couple, 11 others from Kirikiri prison

    • Pillars abandoned me after my hand injury – Adeniyi

    • Rohr deserves respect from NFF – Ladipo

    • Ekiti Muslims protest proposed demolition of mosques

    • Five children killed in Abuja electricity fire

    • Gunmen in police uniform kidnap corps member, three travellers



    • THE NATION:

    • UK law to expose Nigerian property, accounts owners

    • NEITI urges govt to recover $22b, N316b from NNPC

    • Niger Delta militants disrupt hearing on corruption in Port Harcourt

    • UI ASUU declares one-week strike

    • EFCC seeks permanent forfeiture of ex-Naval chief’s N1.8b

    • China offers Nigeria $4.5b loan for farm machinery, says Yari

    • INEC: parties field criminals, forgers

    • Fed Govt launches second tranche of savings bond

    • Sagay to Senate: withdraw resolution summoning me

    • Govt distributes 500, 000 doses of Meningitis vaccines

    • Oyegun calls for ceasefire as Saraki demands respect

    • UBA promotes 3,000 employees

    • Ajimobi’s brother appointed chairman

    • Pandemonium in Mushin as stray bullet kills trader


      VANGUARD:

    • Pro-Ndume protesters give Saraki 3-day ultimatum to reverse suspension

    • God sent Type C Meningitis to punish Nigerians for their sins – Gov. Yari

    • CBN holds forex auction for airlines, fuel marketers

    • FG Suspends 3 Prisons Officers Over Ngilari’s Release

    • British Govt To Release Information On Property Owned By Nigerians In UK — FG

    • No Meningitis In Bauchi —Commissioner

    • Illegal Arrest, Detention: Reps Dump Motion To Summon DSS Boss

    • Constitute Customs Board, Reps Tell Adeosun

    • Reps To Adeosun: Release N15bn To Amnesty Programme Now

    • MASSOB Denies Clash With Security Agents, Blames Uwazuruike

    • Okorocha Gives Land, Cash, Names Road After Out-Going Imo CP
     

    Oluogunjobi, Apr 5, 2017 at 6:44 AM
    #1



