Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [06 September, 2017]

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper, September 06, 2017.

    Punch

    Buhari cancels FEC meeting again

    Buhari, economists, others caution against celebrating Nigeria’s exit from recession

    Exit from recession fails to lift stocks

    FG has schemes to combat unemployment –Minister

    CJN, Okonjo-Iweala, Fayemi, Fayose, others under probe –EFCC

    N50,000 bail: I spent four days in cell, paid N29,000 –Driver

    852 domestic abuse cases reported in nine months

    Clark berates Kanu over Biafra, condemns Arewa quit notice

    Ex-Edo speaker returns cars, to retrieve SUV from buyer

    Normalcy return to Umuahia after tricycle operators, soldiers’ clash

    Borno cholera deaths hit 20, 319 more cases reported

    Kwara to access $60m from World Bank – Ahmed

    Benue flood: 4,775 victims register in IDP camp

    Nasarawa lawmaker leads protest against poor electricity supply

    Kogi Speaker denies barring journalists

    Ladoja’s suit against Olubadan review sent to Oyo CJ

    The Nation

    ASUU, Fed Govt to meet tomorrow

    Plot to disrupt Anambra poll: Court orders service of processes on Kanu, IPOB

    Researcher to FG: Don’t allow foreign investors to dominate economy

    Sagay: Bank chiefs aiding corruption should face trial

    Striking doctors demand serious commitment from FG

    LUTH, LASUTH open for patients

    No admission of new patients in UBTH

    Prosecution office to take over Abuja houses – Obono-Obla

    Fed Govt okays rehabilitation of Kwara roads

    God to choose my successor, says Fayose

    Olubadan: Judge transfers Ladoja’s case to CJ

    Ayade’s wife joins in farm harvest

    Abia trains 300 students on ICT

    381 killed in Boko Haram resurgence – Amnesty

    Vanguard

    Niger President visits Buhari in Daura

    Govt will do all that it should do to stop fake news – Femi Adesina

    Doctors’ strike: FG authorises hospitals to engage doctors on ad-hoc basis

    N162m Fraud: Two Bureau De Change Operators Remanded

    Prisons Pensioners Appeal To Presidency

    We Are Committed To Govt’s Drive To Reduce Unemployment, NBC

    55 Husbands Reported Wives For Battery In Lagos — Attorney General

    Anambra Gov Poll: Court asked to restrain Kanu, IPOB

    New Lagos CP sets up panel to probe police corruption, bribery, sexual molestation

    LASG to shutdown unregistered tutorial, educational centres

    Edo Pensioners Beg Obaseki Over 42 Months Unpaid Benefits

    Stakeholders Becoming Agitated Over FG’s Rhetoric On N’Delta Devt — IYC

    World Charity Day: Okowa’s Wife Pays Over N2m For Stranded Patients

    Cultists Kill Siblings, One Other In Rivers
     

