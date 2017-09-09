Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [09 September, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Sep 9, 2017 at 7:02 AM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper, September 09, 2017.

    Punch

    Jonathan speaks in Malaysia, urges leaders to avoid ego

    B’Haram kills eight farmers in Borno, members paraded in court

    AGF denies leaking high profile cases list

    APC NWC meets over Alhassan, Atiku on Monday

    We warned Buhari not to appoint Alhassan – El-Rufai

    We can’t probe IG for corruption –Police commission

    Our members will determine our next action –ASUU president

    JOHESU threatens strike, vows to shut down hospitals

    Army declares 30-day operation in South-East

    Dangote may bid for South Africa’s cement maker

    CAC names new General Evangelist as Abiara retires

    APC holds nationwide hearing on restructuring

    Lagos denies buyers homes 14 years after land purchase

    Jubilation in Rivers as Police re-arrest fleeing ritualist, Dike, in Plateau State

    Drama in court as ACP admits arresting peaceful protesters

    Land dispute renders over 80 homeless in Kwara

    Cell break: Police dismiss six cops in Abia

    Man impregnates wife’s sister, kills baby five days after birth

    The Nation

    Recession exit: FG commends farmers, urges reduction in food prices

    2019: Govs, ministers want Buhari to contest —El-Rufai

    Count me out of CJN’s probe, says AGF Malami

    ASUU : Varsities to get N220bn within one month

    LASU sacks ASUU leader, 16 others for alleged bribery, forgery, other offences

    Magu seeks China’s help in effort to recover looted funds

    Perm Sec objects to EFCC’s bid to seize N664m, $137,680

    Don’t politicise Nigeria’s exit from recession, minister warns

    Nigeria may slide into crisis without restructuring, Nwodo warns

    Court remands Boko Haram computer analysts, spiritual head in prison

    Gunmen invade Lagos Catholic Church, shoot priest

    Shock as 31-yr-old drowns months to wedding

    Woman punched to death three days to wedding over N100 debt

    Four-month-old baby, 19 others killed in fresh attack on Plateau community

    Adebayo Faleti buried in Oyo country home

    Vanguard

    FG to launch new Family Planning Campaign

    We’ll not tele-guide court on Nnamdi Kan – Lai Mohammed

    2019: Many Buhari’s ministers share Aisha Alhassan’s view—Junaid Mohammed

    America Honours Nigerian Navy Attache With Presidential Medal Of Honour

    US To Enhance Maritime Corporation With Nigeria

    Enugu Partners Chinese Firms To Boost Investment Drive

    RESTRUCTURING:Yoruba Points Way Forward With Ibadan Declaration

    Yoruba, northerners free to live, work in N’Delta – PANDEF

    “We Have Nowhere To Go” 10,000 Inhabitants Of Demolished Military Barracks Cry Out

    Health Workers Threaten To Shut Down Healthcare Services Nationwide September 30

    Suspected ritual killer, who escaped from Port Harcourt, nabbed in Plateau

    We killed Adeyemi College Of Education female students for N15m—Suspected ritualists

    Association donates items worth N20m to Edo IDP Camp
     

    Attached Files:

    RemmyAlex, Sep 9, 2017 at 7:02 AM
    #1



    Comments