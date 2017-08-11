Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [11 August, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Aug 11, 2017

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper, August 11, 2017.

    Punch

    N’Assembly will get 2018 budget in October, FG insists

    Saraki sacks 98 aides, justifies action

    B’Haram attacks Adamawa, kills scores, destroys 60 houses

    Dangote, Kano sign MoU on 100MW solar power plant

    Police protect pro-Buhari demonstrators as ‘resume or resign’ protest enters fourth day

    N’Delta group demands release of Henry Okah, others

    Less than 60 people decide Nigeria’s fortune – Utomi

    N’Delta agitators give northerners, Yoruba quit notice

    128 Nigerian deportees return from Libya

    Confusion as strange illness allegedly kills 70 in Kwara community

    Three killed in renewed Benue Fulani/farmer crisis

    Police arrest 12 cult members in Ondo

    Anti-Igbo song, declaration of war, says Ohanaeze

    Soldiers force lady to undress for wearing camouflage

    The Nation

    Osinbajo appoints 21 perm secs

    Hate speech: Fed Govt to send Executive Bill to National Assembly

    Banks set aside N26b for small businesses, agric

    ASUU set for strike over 2009 deal

    Drama in Abuja as groups protest for, against Buhari

    Nigeria requests extradition of man accused of $712,000 fraud

    41 deported from six EU countries over immigration offences

    Germany trains 230,000 farmers in Nigeria, others

    Three policemen dismissed for robbing fuel tanker

    Another ‘ritualists’ den found in Lagos

    Lagos to host first Nigeria Beer Festival

    MASSOB, BIM urge voters to ignore Kanu’s boycott order

    Lassa fever: One tests positive in Ogun

    Group threatens to declare Bendel Republic

    APC not against restructuring – Oyegun

    Vanguard

    Nigeria sleep walking to national disaster — Anyaoku

    Anambra Guber: BIM disagrees with IPOB; insists election must hold

    Buhari should resume or resign, Charly Boy insist as pro, anti-Buhari protesters clash

    Another ritualists den uncovered in Lagos manhole, 5 nabbed

    Ex-Ghana President Rawlings Warns Nigerians Against Ethnic Hatred

    Officials Of Pilgrim Board In Police Net Over Missing Hajj Fares

    Bauchi enacts law on pre-wedding HIV, genotype tests

    Those Contesting With Obiano Are Political Lilliputians – Dr. Oye, APGA Chairman

    Nigeria Open: T/Tennis stars battle for $46,000
     

