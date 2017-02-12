Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Sunday, February 12, 2017. PUNCH Rivers rerun: Police panel hunts for N238m bribe cash balance Ex-FCT minister, son to forfeit 10 properties to FG National reserves 8,000 tonnes can’t solve food crisis — Officials No plan to convert Arik to national carrier — FG DSS brutality: Security officers, others still in custody Why we’ve not prosecuted importers of 661 rifles — Customs Lagos marathon: Kenya’s Kiptum retains title Ondo Assembly factions shun peace moves, stall budget presentation Rivers task force shuts three firms over pollution Family of Nigerian married to a Pole: We pleaded to see the corpse but her husband hastily sent it for cremation 19 poly students arrested for alleged assault in Ibadan Singer, Eric Arubayi, is dead Herdsman’s killing: Fayose vows to punish perpetrators THE NATION: Senate to hold public hearing on 2017 Budget tomorrow Experts predict economic recovery in 2017 NASS won’t make laws against freedom of worship —Saraki Southern Kaduna: Hoodlums destroy military base foundation Nigerian nabbed with 90 capsules of cocaine in India airport Alleged $9.7m loot: Angry Kaduna slum residents curse ex-NNPC boss Yakubu Yobe holds peaceful council polls, records low turnout of female voters Niger vows to complete N400m NYSC permanent camp Suspected Fulani herdsmen rob travellers in Delta DPR seals 27 filling stations in Akwa Ibom Ex-Shell worker assassinated in Edo Tambuwal signs 2017 budget; dissolves state’s revenue board Lagos marathon: Bouncers maltreat journalists VANGUARD: Expectations high on Buhari’s return $1bn Eurobond: We’ve Plenty Headroom To Borrow Further – Nwankwo Nigeria’s Unfairness To The Igbo, A Ticking Time Bomb – Nnia Nwodo Nigeria Needs $1bn Eurobond To Fund Infrastructural Projects – Adeosun Low Cost Houses For Enugu Rural Dwellers —Housing Corporation Ex-Presidential Adviser, Two Others Dump PDP For APC Ramat Cup Begins In Kano Today Oshoala Joins The China Train We Have Repaired Over 3,000 Victims Of Fistula, Others —Prof. Adeoye