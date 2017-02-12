Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [12 February, 2017]

Feb 12, 2017

    Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Sunday, February 12, 2017.

    PUNCH
    • Rivers rerun: Police panel hunts for N238m bribe cash balance

    • Ex-FCT minister, son to forfeit 10 properties to FG

    • National reserves 8,000 tonnes can’t solve food crisis — Officials

    • No plan to convert Arik to national carrier — FG

    • DSS brutality: Security officers, others still in custody

    • Why we’ve not prosecuted importers of 661 rifles — Customs

    • Lagos marathon: Kenya’s Kiptum retains title

    • Ondo Assembly factions shun peace moves, stall budget presentation

    • Rivers task force shuts three firms over pollution

    • Family of Nigerian married to a Pole: We pleaded to see the corpse but her husband hastily sent it for cremation

    • 19 poly students arrested for alleged assault in Ibadan

    • Singer, Eric Arubayi, is dead

    • Herdsman’s killing: Fayose vows to punish perpetrators


      THE NATION:
    • Senate to hold public hearing on 2017 Budget tomorrow

    • Experts predict economic recovery in 2017

    • NASS won’t make laws against freedom of worship —Saraki

    • Southern Kaduna: Hoodlums destroy military base foundation

    • Nigerian nabbed with 90 capsules of cocaine in India airport

    • Alleged $9.7m loot: Angry Kaduna slum residents curse ex-NNPC boss Yakubu

    • Yobe holds peaceful council polls, records low turnout of female voters

    • Niger vows to complete N400m NYSC permanent camp

    • Suspected Fulani herdsmen rob travellers in Delta

    • DPR seals 27 filling stations in Akwa Ibom

    • Ex-Shell worker assassinated in Edo

    • Tambuwal signs 2017 budget; dissolves state’s revenue board

    • Lagos marathon: Bouncers maltreat journalists


      VANGUARD:

    • Expectations high on Buhari’s return

    • $1bn Eurobond: We’ve Plenty Headroom To Borrow Further – Nwankwo

    • Nigeria’s Unfairness To The Igbo, A Ticking Time Bomb – Nnia Nwodo

    • Nigeria Needs $1bn Eurobond To Fund Infrastructural Projects – Adeosun

    • Low Cost Houses For Enugu Rural Dwellers —Housing Corporation

    • Ex-Presidential Adviser, Two Others Dump PDP For APC

    • Ramat Cup Begins In Kano Today

    • Oshoala Joins The China Train

    • We Have Repaired Over 3,000 Victims Of Fistula, Others —Prof. Adeoye
     

