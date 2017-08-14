Here are some selected headlines in today's newspapers August 14, 2017. Punch FG’s school feeding programme gulps N6.2bn in 14 states Quit notices: An eye for an eye will blind Nigeria, Atiku warns Gunmen attack policemen guarding Anambra church, kill two Police exit threatens N6.4tn pension funds Lafarge, COREN collaborate on concrete mix design manual Two babies, others die in Imo building collapse LASG bans okada from transporting meat Lassa fever: Ogun places 106 under surveillance Parents tackle UNILAG hospital over undergraduate’s death Pregnant housewife kills husband over foodstuffs in Adamawa Soldiers smuggle cars, Captain kills Lagos customs officer Davido’s police escorts detained for reckless shooting Kwara: We’ve lost 74 people to strange illness, community leader insists NCF warns against killing of vultures The Nation Jonathan under attack for ‘we did well’ claim Police attack on anti-Buhari protesters illegal, says Falana Wrest power from old politicians, Obasanjo tells youths Atiku: state of residence should replace state of origin MASSOB to Fed Govt: we’ll shake Nigeria if Kanu is arrested 45,312 pensioners for verification SSG, bishop at Ozubulu church mass Kano, Dangote, Rhino Group seal $150m solar power deal Oyo govt to sanction churches, mosques, others for noise pollution Ondo workers reject modulated salary $60m World Bank project for Abia Joy as Owan gets first indigenous Anglican bishop Four ‘kidnappers’ lynched in Taraba Five Nigerians win AIG scholarship Three remanded for ‘killing don’ in Rivers Vanguard Buhari should be embarrassed by police treatment of #OurMumuDonDo protesters — Falana We’ll Continue Operation Till You Empower Us, Ex-Illegal Oil Refiners Tell FG Informal Sector Biggest Tax Evaders — Adeosun Notice Of Quit To Northerners, Yoruba: N-Delta Militants Divided Boko Haram kills four, torches homes in Borno village We’ve Beefed Up Security Along Benin-Lagos Express Road —Edo CP World Bank to disburse N1.5bn grant to Enugu communities in next 3 years Oil spill: Bayelsa communities berate Shell over non-payment of compensation LASTMA arrest 8 officials over bribe taking ILLEGAL INSTALLATION: Lagos agency decommissions 95 masts, towers ANTI-PARTY ACTIVITIES: Ex-Gov Oni Denies Meeting Fayose, Makarfi, Akpabio Plateau Utd Closer To First-Ever NPFL Crown 2017 ITTF Challenge: Pharaohs Sweep Lagos Open KENYA POLLS: Obasanjo Congratulates Kenyatta, Suggests Investigation Of Alleged Result Fraud Mob sets man ablaze over N45,000 mobile phone