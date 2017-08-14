Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [14 August, 2017]

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspapers August 14, 2017.

    Punch

    FG’s school feeding programme gulps N6.2bn in 14 states

    Quit notices: An eye for an eye will blind Nigeria, Atiku warns

    Gunmen attack policemen guarding Anambra church, kill two

    Police exit threatens N6.4tn pension funds

    Lafarge, COREN collaborate on concrete mix design manual

    Two babies, others die in Imo building collapse

    LASG bans okada from transporting meat

    Lassa fever: Ogun places 106 under surveillance

    Parents tackle UNILAG hospital over undergraduate’s death

    Pregnant housewife kills husband over foodstuffs in Adamawa

    Soldiers smuggle cars, Captain kills Lagos customs officer

    Davido’s police escorts detained for reckless shooting

    Kwara: We’ve lost 74 people to strange illness, community leader insists

    NCF warns against killing of vultures


    The Nation

    Jonathan under attack for ‘we did well’ claim

    Police attack on anti-Buhari protesters illegal, says Falana

    Wrest power from old politicians, Obasanjo tells youths

    Atiku: state of residence should replace state of origin

    MASSOB to Fed Govt: we’ll shake Nigeria if Kanu is arrested

    45,312 pensioners for verification

    SSG, bishop at Ozubulu church mass

    Kano, Dangote, Rhino Group seal $150m solar power deal

    Oyo govt to sanction churches, mosques, others for noise pollution

    Ondo workers reject modulated salary

    $60m World Bank project for Abia

    Joy as Owan gets first indigenous Anglican bishop

    Four ‘kidnappers’ lynched in Taraba

    Five Nigerians win AIG scholarship

    Three remanded for ‘killing don’ in Rivers

    Vanguard

    Buhari should be embarrassed by police treatment of #OurMumuDonDo protesters — Falana

    We’ll Continue Operation Till You Empower Us, Ex-Illegal Oil Refiners Tell FG

    Informal Sector Biggest Tax Evaders — Adeosun

    Notice Of Quit To Northerners, Yoruba: N-Delta Militants Divided

    Boko Haram kills four, torches homes in Borno village

    We’ve Beefed Up Security Along Benin-Lagos Express Road —Edo CP

    World Bank to disburse N1.5bn grant to Enugu communities in next 3 years

    Oil spill: Bayelsa communities berate Shell over non-payment of compensation

    LASTMA arrest 8 officials over bribe taking

    ILLEGAL INSTALLATION: Lagos agency decommissions 95 masts, towers

    ANTI-PARTY ACTIVITIES: Ex-Gov Oni Denies Meeting Fayose, Makarfi, Akpabio

    Plateau Utd Closer To First-Ever NPFL Crown

    2017 ITTF Challenge: Pharaohs Sweep Lagos Open

    KENYA POLLS: Obasanjo Congratulates Kenyatta, Suggests Investigation Of Alleged Result Fraud

    Mob sets man ablaze over N45,000 mobile phone
     

