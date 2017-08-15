Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [15 August, 2017]

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper, August 15, 2017.

    Punch

    100th Day Medical Leave: Buhari, Osinbajo make history

    NLC backs ASUU as varsity teachers begin indefinite strike

    Constituency project is corruption – Obasanjo

    Sultan rejects restructuring, advocates devolution of economy

    FIRS, JTB share data of high-income earners

    Nigeria squandered $201.2bn in 10 years – NEITI

    We chose US for our conference to avoid clampdown –NADECO

    Pass ‘Not Too Young to Run Bill’, youths tell states

    Ozubulu youths protest church reopening week after killings

    We’re not Biafrans, Ijaw youths tell Kanu, others

    I haven’t indicated interest in Delta gov race – Kachikwu

    Lagos policemen arrested for defilement, attempted murder, robbery

    Anambra poll: APGA gov primary holds today

    Bauchi poly lecturers embark on indefinite strike

    FUNAAB to get research centre for diabetes

    NOUN students tackle management over result delay

    At times, I lived on N1,500 a month –Physically challenged corper

    The Nation

    Fed Govt accuses lecturers of bad faith as ASUU begins strike

    Buhari to Jonathan: your govt destroyed economy

    OPEC Sec-Gen visits Buhari in London

    Banks remove $1.2b 9Mobile debt from books

    Biafra: Kanu deceiving Ndigbo, says Okorocha

    Banire’s ‘misconduct’: Panel begins sitting

    EFCC detains over 100 undergraduates for cyber crimes

    Censors Board Task Force arrests three piracy suspects at Alaba

    AFAN partners CBN on cassava cultivation in Auchi

    Freighting of cargoes rises by 10%, says NAHCO chief

    East-West Road collapse threatens $50b invesment

    Lagos raises N85b bond to fund projects

    LASIEC man Raji dies at 54

    BSN unveils Tiv Bible

    Aregbesola urges LAUTECH’s striking lecturers to resume work

    Police arrest 33 for jungle justice in Lagos

    Akwa Ibom youths protest Lagos Lodge

    Edo lawmakers change speaker after free-for-all

    Vanguard

    Parents, students cry as ASUU grounds 40 federal, 44 state varsities

    BBC Names Buhari Among African Presidents Who Lack Faith In Own Health Systems

    Obasanjo to commercial banks: Lower interest rates for farmers

    Notice Of Quit: Don’t Panic, We’re On Top Of The Situation — S’East Govs

    After Dino, INEC again receives petition to recall Kano Assembly member

    Dangote to commit $450m to agric business in Niger

    Onne Free Zone Gets Low Cost Embedded Power

    Restore Electricity To Bayelsa Community, Court Orders PHEDC

    WHO, UNICEF, Others Hail Ugwuanyi On Healthcare Delivery

    Shippers’ body backs Senate’s probe of missing 282 vessels

    Mob kills soldier in Nasarawa state, 2 arrested

    Kebbi settles pensioners with N79m Paris refunds

    New car crushes retiree owner to death in Nsukka

    7-yr-old girl tied up in sack, dumped on roadside by father, step-mother

    Good News For Eagles As Mikel Returns To Action
     

