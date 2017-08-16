Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [16 August, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Aug 16, 2017 at 7:13 AM. Views count: 49

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper, August 16, 2017.

    Punch

    Buhari shunned official for undermining Osinbajo, says presidential aide

    Dissolution: S’West PDP excos sue Makarfi, others

    Graft: FG gets 5,000 tips from whistle-blowers

    B’Haram attacks two Adamawa villages, torches houses

    Constituency projects: Reps knock Obasanjo, insist he’s father of corruption

    Stone-throwing mob attacks #ResumeOrResign protesters, damages Charly boy’s car

    SARS detains wrong suspect, collects N100,000 for bail

    Court rules in Evans’ case today

    Fashola makes a U-turn, says consumers can pay for meters

    Community performs ritual on IBEDC premises over outage

    New Speaker presides at Edo Assembly

    Benue shuts 2,424 schools

    Support FG agric scheme, Okorocha urges NYSC

    Govt to prosecute traffic violators in Apapa

    Pensioners flay Aregbesola for allegedly paying aides N50m

    Drama as Pastor Adeboye kisses, lauds wife

    The Nation

    Osinbajo okays 615 land titles

    Grid expansion: TCN gets $1.55b from donors

    Telecoms sector FDI hits $68b, says NCC

    Forensic audit of N30b given to ASUU coming

    Police suspend special promotion

    Jonathan performed better than Buhari, PDP insists

    Dangote to sell N200b shares in block divestment

    ASUU interrupts research conference at UNILAG

    UNILORIN, KWASU shun action

    Government, ASUU meet Thursday on lecturers demands

    Ribadu: unholy alliance working to scuttle anti-graft war

    Anxiety in APC over Kwankwaso

    Customs arrests FUNAAB’s driver for alleged cannabis smuggling

    Kano spends N4b on foreign scholarship

    Ondo Assembly confirms 18 commissioner-nominees

    Vanguard

    Like Obasanjo, I Consulted Adeboye Before Becoming VP — Osinbajo

    Protesters should go look for work, says Garba Shehu as pro, anti-Buhari groups clash in Abuja

    Saraki promises quick passage of Anti-Hate Speech, Jungle Justice Bills

    Ozubulu: Police invite Ikegwuonu

    NEITI Indicts BPE, 15 Oil Firms For Audit Non-Compliance

    High Income Internet Users In Nigeria Spend N3,427 Monthly – Report

    Bizman Accused Of N15.2m Fraud, Remanded In Prison

    Police Quiz Council Official Over N62m Hajj Fares

    IPOB to Okorocha: We can’t deceive millions of Biafrans

    APGA picks Obiano as candidate for the Nov.18 governorship poll

    Obiano Has Performed, Deserves Second Term — Obi, Anambra APGA Boss

    Anglican Church establishes integrated farm in Delta

    ABSU gets N60m TETFUND approval for research — VC

    Sokoto Assembly Removes Deputy House Leader

    Villagers Barricade Ughelli-Asaba Expressway Over Herdsmen Menace

    Ondo Assembly Confirms 18 Commissioner-Nominees
     

    Attached Files:

    RemmyAlex, Aug 16, 2017 at 7:13 AM
    #1



    Comments