Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper, August 16, 2017. Punch Buhari shunned official for undermining Osinbajo, says presidential aide Dissolution: S’West PDP excos sue Makarfi, others Graft: FG gets 5,000 tips from whistle-blowers B’Haram attacks two Adamawa villages, torches houses Constituency projects: Reps knock Obasanjo, insist he’s father of corruption Stone-throwing mob attacks #ResumeOrResign protesters, damages Charly boy’s car SARS detains wrong suspect, collects N100,000 for bail Court rules in Evans’ case today Fashola makes a U-turn, says consumers can pay for meters Community performs ritual on IBEDC premises over outage New Speaker presides at Edo Assembly Benue shuts 2,424 schools Support FG agric scheme, Okorocha urges NYSC Govt to prosecute traffic violators in Apapa Pensioners flay Aregbesola for allegedly paying aides N50m Drama as Pastor Adeboye kisses, lauds wife The Nation Osinbajo okays 615 land titles Grid expansion: TCN gets $1.55b from donors Telecoms sector FDI hits $68b, says NCC Forensic audit of N30b given to ASUU coming Police suspend special promotion Jonathan performed better than Buhari, PDP insists Dangote to sell N200b shares in block divestment ASUU interrupts research conference at UNILAG UNILORIN, KWASU shun action Government, ASUU meet Thursday on lecturers demands Ribadu: unholy alliance working to scuttle anti-graft war Anxiety in APC over Kwankwaso Customs arrests FUNAAB’s driver for alleged cannabis smuggling Kano spends N4b on foreign scholarship Ondo Assembly confirms 18 commissioner-nominees Vanguard Like Obasanjo, I Consulted Adeboye Before Becoming VP — Osinbajo Protesters should go look for work, says Garba Shehu as pro, anti-Buhari groups clash in Abuja Saraki promises quick passage of Anti-Hate Speech, Jungle Justice Bills Ozubulu: Police invite Ikegwuonu NEITI Indicts BPE, 15 Oil Firms For Audit Non-Compliance High Income Internet Users In Nigeria Spend N3,427 Monthly – Report Bizman Accused Of N15.2m Fraud, Remanded In Prison Police Quiz Council Official Over N62m Hajj Fares IPOB to Okorocha: We can’t deceive millions of Biafrans APGA picks Obiano as candidate for the Nov.18 governorship poll Obiano Has Performed, Deserves Second Term — Obi, Anambra APGA Boss Anglican Church establishes integrated farm in Delta ABSU gets N60m TETFUND approval for research — VC Sokoto Assembly Removes Deputy House Leader Villagers Barricade Ughelli-Asaba Expressway Over Herdsmen Menace Ondo Assembly Confirms 18 Commissioner-Nominees