Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper, September 16, 2017. Punch Champions D’Tigers qualify for final South-East governors proscribe IPOB activities, urge Buhari to withdraw army IPOB: Kanu petitions UN, US others over army invasion FG gives varsity workers five-day ultimatum, begins payments Threaten Nigeria’s unity, be treated as criminal –AGF Catholic bishops attack Buhari, accuse him of failed promises Jaiz Bank’s capital base hits N15bn Off-grid solar house launched in Lagos Boko Haram: Tertiary institutions in North-East abandon research, divert money to fund security Fayose wants third term through surrogate, his action dividing PDP –Adeyeye, PDP National Publicity Secretary Laws on rape, child abuse will be enforced –Akeredolu Police dismiss CSP for killing Enugu resident Students protest, say NDDC not functioning in Bayelsa Death toll in Borno cholera outbreak rises to 44 Nasarawa receives $500, 000 Bill and Melinda Gates grant Kwara loses former Speaker Ganduje re-appoints Dangote ksut chancellor Lagos CMC resolves over 130,000 disputes in 10 years I was ridiculed for returning home a poor senator –Prof. Wande Abimbola Second kidney transplant turns Ekiti Law student’s parents to beggars The Nation Buhari leaves for New York tomorrow, to dine with Trump Military declares IPOB terrorist organisation We’re not terrorists —IPOB IPOB: Obasanjo backs Buhari meeting with Kanu PFN urges Buhari to withdraw military from South-East IGP deploys 500 mobile policemen in Aba Sultan, Katsina emir preach peace as tension escalates in states Blame Ohanaeze for violent agitation in South East, says Ango Abdullahi NLC, TUC to workers: ignore strike call by ULC 30 killed, 10 injured in Lagos-Ibadan expressway auto crash FUT Minna sets to conduct 2017/2018 Post-UMTE screening – Official We will not demolish any village for new Polytechnic – Amosun Killing of ex-PDP chair, seven others: Ortom visits scene, vows to prosecute perpetrators Fayemi’s lawyer: Ekiti panel’s sitting, contempt of court Kaduna Govt declares KASU-ASUU strike unlawful Police, NURTW members clash in Ibadan Only female lawyer on SAN award list loses title Vanguard Again Buhari To Go To London After 72nd Session Of UN General Assembly Egwu Eke II: “Troop To Abide By Rules Of Engagement, Professionalism’’ – Army Army, police planted bombs in Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s house – IPOB We will not tolerate any attack on Nigerians by IPOB, Wike warns FG, SSANU, NASU, NAAT Negotiation Inconclusive Labour Spits Fire Over Non Appointment Of Professionals In NIMET To Curb Flooding Invest In FGN Bond, Sukuk, CBN Tells Nigerians NIRSAL Partners Stanbic IBTC On N50b Agric Financing Fadama lll AF: Taraba registers 4,550 farmers, 2,680 households Dickson Approves Appointment Of Ottah-Agbo New CPS, Others Borno SEMA Takes Delivery Of Relief Items To Victims Of 32 Communities Ransacked By Boko-Haram Produce My Son, Dead Or Alive – Family Of Missing Sergeant Urges IGP Idris There’s Nothing Wrong About Women Drinking Beer —Dolapo Coker, Nutrition Consultant