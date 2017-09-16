Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [16 September, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Sep 16, 2017 at 8:27 AM. Views count: 11

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper, September 16, 2017.

    Punch

    Champions D’Tigers qualify for final

    South-East governors proscribe IPOB activities, urge Buhari to withdraw army

    IPOB: Kanu petitions UN, US others over army invasion

    FG gives varsity workers five-day ultimatum, begins payments

    Threaten Nigeria’s unity, be treated as criminal –AGF

    Catholic bishops attack Buhari, accuse him of failed promises

    Jaiz Bank’s capital base hits N15bn

    Off-grid solar house launched in Lagos

    Boko Haram: Tertiary institutions in North-East abandon research, divert money to fund security

    Fayose wants third term through surrogate, his action dividing PDP –Adeyeye, PDP National Publicity Secretary

    Laws on rape, child abuse will be enforced –Akeredolu

    Police dismiss CSP for killing Enugu resident

    Students protest, say NDDC not functioning in Bayelsa

    Death toll in Borno cholera outbreak rises to 44

    Nasarawa receives $500, 000 Bill and Melinda Gates grant

    Kwara loses former Speaker

    Ganduje re-appoints Dangote ksut chancellor

    Lagos CMC resolves over 130,000 disputes in 10 years

    I was ridiculed for returning home a poor senator –Prof. Wande Abimbola

    Second kidney transplant turns Ekiti Law student’s parents to beggars

    The Nation

    Buhari leaves for New York tomorrow, to dine with Trump

    Military declares IPOB terrorist organisation

    We’re not terrorists —IPOB

    IPOB: Obasanjo backs Buhari meeting with Kanu

    PFN urges Buhari to withdraw military from South-East

    IGP deploys 500 mobile policemen in Aba

    Sultan, Katsina emir preach peace as tension escalates in states

    Blame Ohanaeze for violent agitation in South East, says Ango Abdullahi

    NLC, TUC to workers: ignore strike call by ULC

    30 killed, 10 injured in Lagos-Ibadan expressway auto crash

    FUT Minna sets to conduct 2017/2018 Post-UMTE screening – Official

    We will not demolish any village for new Polytechnic – Amosun

    Killing of ex-PDP chair, seven others: Ortom visits scene, vows to prosecute perpetrators

    Fayemi’s lawyer: Ekiti panel’s sitting, contempt of court

    Kaduna Govt declares KASU-ASUU strike unlawful

    Police, NURTW members clash in Ibadan

    Only female lawyer on SAN award list loses title

    Vanguard

    Again Buhari To Go To London After 72nd Session Of UN General Assembly

    Egwu Eke II: “Troop To Abide By Rules Of Engagement, Professionalism’’ – Army

    Army, police planted bombs in Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s house – IPOB

    We will not tolerate any attack on Nigerians by IPOB, Wike warns

    FG, SSANU, NASU, NAAT Negotiation Inconclusive

    Labour Spits Fire Over Non Appointment Of Professionals In NIMET To Curb Flooding

    Invest In FGN Bond, Sukuk, CBN Tells Nigerians

    NIRSAL Partners Stanbic IBTC On N50b Agric Financing

    Fadama lll AF: Taraba registers 4,550 farmers, 2,680 households

    Dickson Approves Appointment Of Ottah-Agbo New CPS, Others

    Borno SEMA Takes Delivery Of Relief Items To Victims Of 32 Communities Ransacked By Boko-Haram

    Produce My Son, Dead Or Alive – Family Of Missing Sergeant Urges IGP Idris

    There’s Nothing Wrong About Women Drinking Beer —Dolapo Coker, Nutrition Consultant
     

    Attached Files:

    RemmyAlex, Sep 16, 2017 at 8:27 AM
    #1



    Comments