Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [19 September, 2017]

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper September 19 2017.

    Punch

    ASUU suspends 36-day-old strike

    Strike: Fuel depots shut, FG meets NUPENG today

    B’Haram kills chief imam, 16 others in Borno villages

    $1.7bn fraud: EFCC writes to US, UK, to freeze Diezani ally, Aluko’s accounts

    Reps chief whip attacks Saraki for saying IPOB ban illegal

    Northern govs visit S’East, move to stop reprisals, commend Ikpeazu, others

    Kanu was ready for amicable resolution – Nwabueze

    APC tours S’South states, mobilise support for Buhari

    S'East APC demands additional state

    Melaye: Court hears INEC’s substituted service motion Sept 28

    S’West govs, monarchs, others call for restructuring at APC hearing

    IPOB supporters risk death, Anambra CP warns

    Seized $5.9m: New judges take over Patience Jonathan's case

    Four killed as explosion rocks NNPC Lagos depot

    Bribe-collecting policemen handcuff passenger to vehicle after driver escaped

    Students, drivers clash in Ekiti over alleged rape

    Lottery winnings must be paid in 48 hours - LASG

    Illegal dollar evacuation to Dubai threatening naira - Gwadabe

    The Nation

    Buhari to address UN General Assembly today

    Fed Govt may hike electricity tariff

    Military begins withdrawal from Aba

    Governors: We won’t allow agitators to divide Nigeria

    Sagay: DHQ right to declare IPOB a terrorist organisation

    CJN unveils strategies for speedy trial of graft cases

    Court adjourns Dariye’s ‘N1.162b fraud trial’

    IPOB: We can’t be intimidated

    APC reassures southerners of safety in north

    FG to take final decision on IPOB proscription – Army

    Kano Hisbah Board arrests 1,429 child, adult beggars

    Police kill two kidnappers in Niger

    Driver arraigned for ‘eating without paying’

    Kebbi distributes 25 motorcycles to disease surveillance officers

    Film producer in court for alleged theft of ‘N.25m

    Vanguard

    I’ll fight corruption until it’s exterminated from our polity – Buhari

    Anti-graft war: CJN okays special courts, judges to try alleged looters

    AGF initiates court process today to ban IPOB

    CLO Makes 12-Point Demand On Peter Obi, Obiano

    NASS May Halt Presidency’s Bid To Present 2018 Budget

    FG Provides New 132/33kV Mobile Transformer, 40MVA To Ejigbo Transmission Station

    Forex: CBN To Sanction Erring Banks

    Apapa Jetty Fire: NNPC Allays Fears Over Fuel Scarcity

    Nwoye Lauds APC, Buhari For Standing By Truth, Says Obiano’s End Is Near

    Idemili North Cautions Against Not Voting For Obiano

    Falconets Will Overcome Tanzania In Dar-Es-Salaam — Gov Obaseki

    WAFU Cup: Okpotu, Moses Fire Nigeria Into Semi-Final
     

