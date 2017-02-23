Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Wednesday, February 23, 2017. PUNCH: Osinbajo writes N’Assembly, seeks fresh $500m Eurobond I’ll quit as chairman after PDP convention – Sheriff Court freezes Stella Oduah’s firms’ accounts over $16.4m, N100m debt Customs men break shops, seize 4,550 bags of rice FG to probe importation of Indian-packaged garri NLC, TUC, ActionAid seek review of tax treaties Badeh: EFCC to show video clip of $1m cash recovery 29 babies, 211 B’Haram suspects die in detention – AI Don’t appoint SANs as S’Court judges, Gomez warns NBA shortlists 12 lawyers for A’Court job Ideye completes move to China Mother dumps four-month-old under Lagos bridge, blames poverty Four soldiers torture mechanic for damaging customer’s vehicle THE NATION: PDP crisis: Makarfi kicks as Sheriff plans convention EFCC recovers 17 exotic vehicles from ex-Customs CG Dikko Rivers rerun: Police fault INEC report Buhari thanks Nigerians for prayers during phone call to Ganduje Court: Oduah can’t withdraw from 21 banks Protest in Sango as Customs seizes 1,870 bags of rice N120b debts worsen GenCos’ operation challenges NSIA secures $305m FDIs JAMB fixes UTME for May, scraps scratchcard Senators grumble as Osinbajo withholds assent to four bills Assembly seeks boundary between Edo, Kogi communities IGP deploys Special Forces in Southern Kaduna New Forex policy: CBN to sanction erring bank CEOs Mimiko appoints rector, VC Police vow to unravel killers of Nasarawa traditional healer VANGUARD: Naira reverses losses, appreciates to N503 per dollar Protest Looms In Imo School Of Nursing Over Illegal Fees 2nd Niger Bridge back on track, Sovereign Wealth Authority MD assures A-Ibom PDP Rep defects to APC Corruption, Threat To Good Governance In Nigeria — Okowa Girl Allegedly Sets Up Friend For 10-Man Gang Rape 2 Die In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Auto Crashes FUTO Owerri Sets Up Panel To Probe Students’ Riot N50bn Land Suit: Call Your State Govt To Order, Ozekhome Tells Anambra AG NIS deported 10, 000 illegal aliens in Oyo last year 4 dead as robbers storm Owerri bank Herbalist docked over N2.5m juju scam Expanded W/Cup: Africa Want 10 Places