Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [23 February, 2017]

    Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Wednesday, February 23, 2017.

    PUNCH:
    • Osinbajo writes N’Assembly, seeks fresh $500m Eurobond

    • I’ll quit as chairman after PDP convention – Sheriff

    • Court freezes Stella Oduah’s firms’ accounts over $16.4m, N100m debt

    • Customs men break shops, seize 4,550 bags of rice

    • FG to probe importation of Indian-packaged garri

    • NLC, TUC, ActionAid seek review of tax treaties

    • Badeh: EFCC to show video clip of $1m cash recovery

    • 29 babies, 211 B’Haram suspects die in detention – AI

    • Don’t appoint SANs as S’Court judges, Gomez warns

    • NBA shortlists 12 lawyers for A’Court job

    • Ideye completes move to China

    • Mother dumps four-month-old under Lagos bridge, blames poverty

    • Four soldiers torture mechanic for damaging customer’s vehicle


      THE NATION:

    • PDP crisis: Makarfi kicks as Sheriff plans convention

    • EFCC recovers 17 exotic vehicles from ex-Customs CG Dikko

    • Rivers rerun: Police fault INEC report

    • Buhari thanks Nigerians for prayers during phone call to Ganduje

    • Court: Oduah can’t withdraw from 21 banks

    • Protest in Sango as Customs seizes 1,870 bags of rice

    • N120b debts worsen GenCos’ operation challenges

    • NSIA secures $305m FDIs

    • JAMB fixes UTME for May, scraps scratchcard

    • Senators grumble as Osinbajo withholds assent to four bills

    • Assembly seeks boundary between Edo, Kogi communities

    • IGP deploys Special Forces in Southern Kaduna

    • New Forex policy: CBN to sanction erring bank CEOs

    • Mimiko appoints rector, VC

    • Police vow to unravel killers of Nasarawa traditional healer

      VANGUARD:

    • Naira reverses losses, appreciates to N503 per dollar

    • Protest Looms In Imo School Of Nursing Over Illegal Fees

    • 2nd Niger Bridge back on track, Sovereign Wealth Authority MD assures

    • A-Ibom PDP Rep defects to APC

    • Corruption, Threat To Good Governance In Nigeria — Okowa

    • Girl Allegedly Sets Up Friend For 10-Man Gang Rape

    • 2 Die In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Auto Crashes

    • FUTO Owerri Sets Up Panel To Probe Students’ Riot

    • N50bn Land Suit: Call Your State Govt To Order, Ozekhome Tells Anambra AG

    • NIS deported 10, 000 illegal aliens in Oyo last year

    • 4 dead as robbers storm Owerri bank

    • Herbalist docked over N2.5m juju scam

    • Expanded W/Cup: Africa Want 10 Places
     

