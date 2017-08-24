Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper August 24, 2017. PUNCH $1.1bn Malabu oil deal: 48 days after, Jonathan ignores Reps’ invitation FG inaugurates N61bn local content intervention fund today You’re sick and tired, go home and rest, Fayose tells Buhari Southern leaders to Buhari: Your claim that Nigeria’s unity is settled not tenable Ojukwu’s son disowns IPOB, MASSOB, backs Buhari ASUU justifies strike, accuses Ngige of blackmail Afe Babalola rejects 120 cut-off mark for varsity admission FIRS shuts MRS Oil over N497m tax debt N473bn Zungeru hydropower plant at 47% completion – CNEEC W’Bank, Oyo partner to construct 70 rural roads Ebonyi bans embalming of corpses in homes Olubadan can’t stop govt from enthroning 32 kings –Commissioner Oba of Benin emerges TROMPCOM chairman Workers boo Oshiomhole for attacking restructuring campaigners Man tricks girlfriend into prostitution in UAE River police use tear gas on anti-ritual killing protesters Inspector kills police superintendent over money, commits suicide The Nation Buhari has final say on SGF, NIA boss probe, says Osinbajo AGF accuses Magu, EFCC leadership of frustrating Nigeria’s return to Egmont Group Mudslide: Nigeria donates $2m cash, relief materials to Sierra Leone Four police officers detained for extortion FG releases unity schools’ admission list Nigerian couple battles UK govt over son’s ‘forceful adoption’ $20m ‘bribe’: EFCC probes 20 ex-NPA officials Oshiomhole’s attack on agitators sparks anger Fayose: I won’t commit suicide over Buhari’s return Kashamu rejects Ogun PDP caretaker committee Nobody died of strange disease in LUTH – CMD Two killed in renewed Ugborodo leadership crisis Kogi Assembly constitutes committee to investigate attack RRS arrest six hoodlums for ‘illegal’ ticketing Improved welfare packages motivate us- D’Tigress Vanguard We Now Monitor Social Media For Anti-Govt, Anti-Military Information – Defence Spokesman Stakeholders, Not JAMB Fixed Admission Cut-Off Marks – Oloyede Sultan announces Sept 1 as Sallah day $20m Eastern Ports Scam: FG Silent On Indicted 4 Ex-NPA Top Shots, Cyprian Firm TETFund scholarship beneficiaries collect money but abandon programmes — Baffa Buhari discussed unity of Nigeria with my father — Ojukwu jnr Policemen Batter Vanguard Driver Over N100 Bribe In Rivers 4 Policemen Detained Over N100,000 Extortion In Lagos APC Secretariat Killing: Dickson’s Aide Condemns Attack Ebonyi To Sanction Persons Found Embalming, Keeping Corpse At Home Anambra Poll: We Need A Youth As Candidate, Onitsha Traders Warn APC EID-EL-KABIR: 70 Trailer-Load Of Lake Rice Arrive Lagos Lagos admits 5,278 pupils in model colleges Gunmen abduct ex-Minister, demand N50m ransom