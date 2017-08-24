Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [24 August, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Aug 24, 2017 at 7:12 AM. Views count: 34

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper August 24, 2017.

    PUNCH

    $1.1bn Malabu oil deal: 48 days after, Jonathan ignores Reps’ invitation

    FG inaugurates N61bn local content intervention fund today

    You’re sick and tired, go home and rest, Fayose tells Buhari

    Southern leaders to Buhari: Your claim that Nigeria’s unity is settled not tenable

    Ojukwu’s son disowns IPOB, MASSOB, backs Buhari

    ASUU justifies strike, accuses Ngige of blackmail

    Afe Babalola rejects 120 cut-off mark for varsity admission

    FIRS shuts MRS Oil over N497m tax debt

    N473bn Zungeru hydropower plant at 47% completion – CNEEC

    W’Bank, Oyo partner to construct 70 rural roads

    Ebonyi bans embalming of corpses in homes

    Olubadan can’t stop govt from enthroning 32 kings –Commissioner

    Oba of Benin emerges TROMPCOM chairman

    Workers boo Oshiomhole for attacking restructuring campaigners

    Man tricks girlfriend into prostitution in UAE

    River police use tear gas on anti-ritual killing protesters

    Inspector kills police superintendent over money, commits suicide

    The Nation

    Buhari has final say on SGF, NIA boss probe, says Osinbajo

    AGF accuses Magu, EFCC leadership of frustrating Nigeria’s return to Egmont Group

    Mudslide: Nigeria donates $2m cash, relief materials to Sierra Leone

    Four police officers detained for extortion

    FG releases unity schools’ admission list

    Nigerian couple battles UK govt over son’s ‘forceful adoption’

    $20m ‘bribe’: EFCC probes 20 ex-NPA officials

    Oshiomhole’s attack on agitators sparks anger

    Fayose: I won’t commit suicide over Buhari’s return

    Kashamu rejects Ogun PDP caretaker committee

    Nobody died of strange disease in LUTH – CMD

    Two killed in renewed Ugborodo leadership crisis

    Kogi Assembly constitutes committee to investigate attack

    RRS arrest six hoodlums for ‘illegal’ ticketing

    Improved welfare packages motivate us- D’Tigress

    Vanguard

    We Now Monitor Social Media For Anti-Govt, Anti-Military Information – Defence Spokesman

    Stakeholders, Not JAMB Fixed Admission Cut-Off Marks – Oloyede

    Sultan announces Sept 1 as Sallah day

    $20m Eastern Ports Scam: FG Silent On Indicted 4 Ex-NPA Top Shots, Cyprian Firm

    TETFund scholarship beneficiaries collect money but abandon programmes — Baffa

    Buhari discussed unity of Nigeria with my father — Ojukwu jnr

    Policemen Batter Vanguard Driver Over N100 Bribe In Rivers

    4 Policemen Detained Over N100,000 Extortion In Lagos

    APC Secretariat Killing: Dickson’s Aide Condemns Attack

    Ebonyi To Sanction Persons Found Embalming, Keeping Corpse At Home

    Anambra Poll: We Need A Youth As Candidate, Onitsha Traders Warn APC

    EID-EL-KABIR: 70 Trailer-Load Of Lake Rice Arrive Lagos

    Lagos admits 5,278 pupils in model colleges

    Gunmen abduct ex-Minister, demand N50m ransom
     

