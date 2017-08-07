Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [7 August, 2017]

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper, August 7, 2017.

    Punch

    Anger, shock as gunmen kill 11 in Anambra church

    Amid cash crunch, Reps take delivery of 200 exotic cars

    Mismanagement, Nigeria’s problem not lack of resources – Osinbajo

    There shouldn’t be age limit for presidential candidates – Obasanjo

    Fulani herdsmen kidnap ECWA Director, demand N100m ransom

    Power generation crashes by 1,835.6MW in three days

    Nigeria gets N1.372bn equipment for waterways protection

    FG offers monthly Savings Bond at 14.54%

    FMBN disburses N72.5bn mortgage loans in 25 years

    222 pilgrims escape death as bird strike hits Medview aircraft

    Falana backs calls for return to 1963 Constitution

    Protesting pensioners are public nuisance, says Osun commissioner

    LASG to fix over 43 roads by Dec

    APC expels Bayelsa chair, two others

    Badoo smashes woman’s head after church vigil

    Septuagenarian with three wives, 35 children, 18 grandchildren says:I sold stolen motorcycles to feed my family

    The Nation

    Gunman kills 11 in church over drug barons’ rivalry

    Buhari condemns Ozubulu attack

    Reps to buy N6.1 billion cars for 360 members

    Equities hit two-year high as investors gain N194b on N114b deals

    JAMB to determine cut-off mark next week

    Biometric-based SIM swap to end e-fraud

    Nigeria, Afghanistan, Pakistan may not meet 2020 education target, says UNICEF

    Lagos set to recover 100 assets sold illegally

    PDP kicks as Kano Assembly flouts court order

    Senate not sabotaging anti-graft war, says Uzodinma

    Police rescue don, ex-commissioner

    Islamic cleric hosts first mass wedding in Ibadan

    Woman gets one year for stealing officer’s N99, 000

    Vanguard

    Shell Releases $10m, Reaffirms Commitment To Ogoni Cleanup

    FG Withdraws Nomination Of ICPC Board Members Facing Probe

    CBN Extends BVN Enrolment For MfBs, Others To Dec 31

    FG Plans Relocation Of Lagos Drug Markets

    N255m Bullet-Proof BMW: It’s FG’s Vehicle, Not Mine — Oduah

    Falana Asks Saraki To Return Pension, House Given To Him By Kwara Govt

    ‘Biafra Republic’ cabinet: I have never had any link with them – Utomi

    Ortom says Benue state needs N40bn to clear salary arrears

    Flood Wreaks Havoc In Ughelli North, South

    Wike sacks SAs, retains one on Religious Affairs

    Southern Leaders Invite North To Re-Negotiate Nigeria

    Ambode Orders Lagos Pot-Holes, Drainages Fixed

    57 streets write Ikeja Electric: No pre-paid metres, no bill payment
     

