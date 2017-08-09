Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [9 August, 2017]

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspapers, August 9, 2017.

    Punch

    Buhari: Knocks for FG as police assault ‘resume or resign’ protesters

    Students in Agric varsities must own farms, says FG

    FG sues bank over Diezani’s N7.6bn

    FG’ll complete Lagos-Ibadan rail project payment next week – Minister

    Customs intercept N1.37bn smuggled cars in Lagos

    Policeman who burgled Jonathan’s house gets N7m bail

    Boko Haram: Northern govs donate N360m to Borno

    IPOB can’t stop Anambra gov election – Obiano

    Form party if you’re popular, Madu tells Kanu

    Lagos residents uncover kidnappers’ den, set two suspects ablaze

    Lecturers attack Bello, say gov lacks power to ban ASUU

    Imo suspected serial killer, Zidane, nabbed

    Ogun thieves dismantle, sell N8m truck for N350,000

    Ogun lifts ban on death sentence

    Etim Ekpo attack: Injured traditional ruler dies in hospital

    11 drown in Jigawa

    PDP woos Obasanjo, Atiku, others, sacks Anambra factional leader

    The Nation

    Osinbajo, dignitaries throng Ilesa at Fida’u for Aregbesola’s mother

    Shettima confirms killing of 31 fishermen by Boko Haram

    EFCC traces N47b, $487m to ex-Oil Minister Diezani

    N249b: Fed Govt stops case against banks

    Buratai to troops: take fight to Boko Haram hideouts

    MAN: Domestic manufacturing value hits N5.2tr

    Pope saddened by Anambra shooting

    Obiano gets N12.5m birthday gift for APGA nomination form

    Niger confirms N5.7bn pension fund missing

    1,000 houses, illegal structures marked for demolition in Oyo

    Seven feared dead in Kogi accident

    Kashamu group declares Fayose persona non grata

    Three docked for defrauding Lagos Speaker of N9.1m

    Vanguard

    Osinbajo did not describe those asking for restructuring as political jobbers – Presidency

    We can’t substitute Buhari, says Lai Mohammed as groups ask Buhari to resume or resign

    Bomb scare causes pandemonium at Lagos airport

    Query: Reps threaten to arrest Gen. Danjuma, TETFUND secretary

    Hate Song: Return home, Kanu tells Igbo in the north

    Suspected Badoo member arraigned for possession of human head

    Poor working conditions make journalists vulnerable – Reuben Abati

    Lassa fever resurfaces in Lagos, kills 2, 100 under surveillance

    Miyetti Allah Drags Benue To Court Over Grazing Law

    Lagos Task Force Impounds 146 Motorcycles, Convicts 21

    Owerri Residents, Commuters Cry Out Over Bad Road

    Boko Haram Factional Leader Predicts Shekau’s Defeat In New Video

    St. Nicholas Kidney Expert Bags Royal College Of Physicians Fellowship
     

