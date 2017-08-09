Here are some selected headlines in today's newspapers, August 9, 2017. Punch Buhari: Knocks for FG as police assault ‘resume or resign’ protesters Students in Agric varsities must own farms, says FG FG sues bank over Diezani’s N7.6bn FG’ll complete Lagos-Ibadan rail project payment next week – Minister Customs intercept N1.37bn smuggled cars in Lagos Policeman who burgled Jonathan’s house gets N7m bail Boko Haram: Northern govs donate N360m to Borno IPOB can’t stop Anambra gov election – Obiano Form party if you’re popular, Madu tells Kanu Lagos residents uncover kidnappers’ den, set two suspects ablaze Lecturers attack Bello, say gov lacks power to ban ASUU Imo suspected serial killer, Zidane, nabbed Ogun thieves dismantle, sell N8m truck for N350,000 Ogun lifts ban on death sentence Etim Ekpo attack: Injured traditional ruler dies in hospital 11 drown in Jigawa PDP woos Obasanjo, Atiku, others, sacks Anambra factional leader The Nation Osinbajo, dignitaries throng Ilesa at Fida’u for Aregbesola’s mother Shettima confirms killing of 31 fishermen by Boko Haram EFCC traces N47b, $487m to ex-Oil Minister Diezani N249b: Fed Govt stops case against banks Buratai to troops: take fight to Boko Haram hideouts MAN: Domestic manufacturing value hits N5.2tr Pope saddened by Anambra shooting Obiano gets N12.5m birthday gift for APGA nomination form Niger confirms N5.7bn pension fund missing 1,000 houses, illegal structures marked for demolition in Oyo Seven feared dead in Kogi accident Kashamu group declares Fayose persona non grata Three docked for defrauding Lagos Speaker of N9.1m Vanguard Osinbajo did not describe those asking for restructuring as political jobbers – Presidency We can’t substitute Buhari, says Lai Mohammed as groups ask Buhari to resume or resign Bomb scare causes pandemonium at Lagos airport Query: Reps threaten to arrest Gen. Danjuma, TETFUND secretary Hate Song: Return home, Kanu tells Igbo in the north Suspected Badoo member arraigned for possession of human head Poor working conditions make journalists vulnerable – Reuben Abati Lassa fever resurfaces in Lagos, kills 2, 100 under surveillance Miyetti Allah Drags Benue To Court Over Grazing Law Lagos Task Force Impounds 146 Motorcycles, Convicts 21 Owerri Residents, Commuters Cry Out Over Bad Road Boko Haram Factional Leader Predicts Shekau’s Defeat In New Video St. Nicholas Kidney Expert Bags Royal College Of Physicians Fellowship