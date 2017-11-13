Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [November 13, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Nov 13, 2017 at 6:52 AM. Views count: 1

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper, November 13, 2017.

    Punch

    Army sergeant kills captain, four others, self in Borno

    Ikoyi cash: Whistle-blower’ll be paid this month, says Adeosun

    FG flies Ekwueme abroad for treatment

    Senate to name indicted firms in N30tn leakage scam

    You are morally bankrupt, Presidency replies Lamido

    No record of treaties signed by Nigeria, says FG

    N700m spent on IT infrastructure, others – Mines ministry

    NIRSAL, Union Bank launch N10bn agric financing partnership

    Military stops admission of combatant female cadets

    I’m thankful Jonathan sacked me, says Farida Waziri

    35 apply to build modular refineries in Niger Delta

    LASG to shut down tax-defaulting companies Nov 20

    Don’t release Paris loan refund to Aregbesola, pensioners tell Buhari

    PDP govs meet in Enugu over convention

    Niger man kills 100-year-old mother for alleged witchcraft

    YABATECH graduate abused for damaging car commits suicide

    SERAP wants Okorocha probed over Zuma, Johnson-Sirleaf’s statues

    Ganduje buys N208m noodles, others to empower tea sellers

    Housewife cuts stepdaughter’s hands, thigh with blade


    The Nation

    Anti-graft war: Buhari okays 2, 250 job slots for EFCC

    Senate to publish names of firms in alleged N30tr scam

    CBN commits N44b to Anchor Borrowers’ programme

    Army sets up board to probe shooting, death of officers at Chibok

    Police probe Wike, Amaechi bloody clash

    176,160 graduates get N-Power jobs

    Poly lecturers begin indefinite strike

    Police: an officer is permitted to marry another officer

    Bonnke urges parents to live by example

    Three soldiers die in Sambisa clearance

    DisCos’ revenue shortfalls hit N892.4b

    Hyundai unveils locally assembled Sonata

    Vote to avoid state of emergency, Oduah tells voters

    300 defect to APC in Akwa Ibom

    Amosun approves $2m for robotic fire-fighting machine

    Oyo gets fund to rebuild dilapidated schools, others

    Businesswoman arraigned for ‘defrauding’ police chief of N20m

    Vanguard

    Obasanjo Is Boss Of Bosses, Ignore Him At Your Peril —Jonathan

    Maina: I Want Open Trial Or Nothing – Malami

    Anambra poll: IGP deploys DIG, AIG, 3 state Commissioners for security

    EKWUEME: FG Not Bearing Cost Of Treatment

    Nigeria Losing Business To Extortionists At Borders— Ghana Consul General

    Labour rejects NASS’ plans to scrap Housing Loans Board

    Harmattan: NCAA Alerts Pilots, Others Over Weather Hazard

    Chevron Contributes $5m To Fight HIV, Malaria, Others In Nigeria

    Nestlé Nigeria Launches New Seasoning “Maggi Naija Pot”

    I’ll Resist Moves To Manipulate Judicial Process —Wike

    Tax: Lagos To Shut Down Headquarters Of Defaulting Firms, Banks

    Ugwuanyi deserves 2nd term, says Fr. Mbaka

    Out-Of-School Residents To Benefit From CodeLagos

    Amnesty Programme For Repentant Militants — Ondo Govt
     

    Comments