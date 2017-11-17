Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper November 17, 2017. Headlines from Punch Medical vacation: I’ll repay Nigerians’ goodwill, says Buhari FG plans short courses for primary school teachers Allow consumers to buy meters, FG tells NERC Budget: Reps want Lagos/Ibadan road, 2nd N’Bridge completed in 2018 President, Osinbajo’s trips to gulp N1.3bn in 2018 Airbus, Boeing interested in Nigeria’s national carrier – FG Power transmission capacity increases by 600MW, says TCN Maina: Reps to question Dambazau, AGF, HoS on live telecast EFCC re-arraigns ex-Niger gov, Aliyu, for N2bn fraud Court stops Senate from probing IG for fraud 75% of Nigeria’s online population use social media –Minister Convention: PDP extends sale of forms to Nov 29 NSE to drive liquidity with website upgrade CFAO inaugurates Fuso truck assembly plant in Lagos Nigerian invents cocoa pod breaking machine Nine killed as train hits truck in Lagos, vehicles crash in Ogun Police arrest Imo monarch for allegedly killing IMSU graduate Police brutalise displaced Otodo Gbame protesters, arrest 158 Police parade suspected killers of late UNIBEN prof The Nation Fed Govt: we’ll sustain momentum of economic recovery IMF: debt service may consume 60% of govts’ revenues 2018 budget: Govt votes N1b for State House Clinic House queries funding of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Second Niger Bridge Soldiers chased weapon-laden truck into Kanu’s home, says Buratai Tinubu to Buhari: the good you have begun … do it more Over 400 DDs petition Buhari, NA over alleged promotion denial 40,000 of 75,000 registered Nigerian doctors practising abroad-NMA 11,710 Nigerians studying in USA, says report Jonathan’s wife begs court to unfreeze accounts with N3.5b, $5.8m NAFDAC crashes MSMEs registration fee by 50 % CSOs unseal Peace Corps house NAF builds 400 modern shops for officers’ families Ogapatapata to bring more Nigerian retailers online OAU PG students accuse management of dismissing colleagues Adamawa arms 500 hunters, others to battle insurgency 16 inmates freed in Kwara Headlines from Vanguard Buhari Vows To Press On With Anti-Graft War Watch Your Debt, IMF Warns FG Nigeria-France Trade Hit N668 Bn In Q1’17 Zimbabwe: World’s oldest head of state, Mugabe says he won’t quit Jonathan’s govt won gold in corruption -Tinubu I Have No Case To Answer, Ricky Tarfa Tells Court FIRS, WML Launch VAT Automation System For Hospitality Sector SEC Warns Operators, As Infractions Drop By 87% 4 Docked Over Ozubulu Church Massacre Abia Pensioners Lament Arrears Of Pension, Gratuity Okowa’ll Sign 2018 Appropriation Bill Early —Oborevwori A-Ibom APC Alleges Plot By PDP To Rig LG Poll Banire Sues Ambode Over Planned Demolition Of Mother’s Property 100 Days In Office: Ojez Host AGN President, Emeka Rollas My Father Deserves To Be Celebrated — Baba Sala’s Son