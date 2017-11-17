Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [November 17, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Nov 17, 2017

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper November 17, 2017.

    Headlines from Punch

    Medical vacation: I’ll repay Nigerians’ goodwill, says Buhari

    FG plans short courses for primary school teachers

    Allow consumers to buy meters, FG tells NERC

    Budget: Reps want Lagos/Ibadan road, 2nd N’Bridge completed in 2018

    President, Osinbajo’s trips to gulp N1.3bn in 2018

    Airbus, Boeing interested in Nigeria’s national carrier – FG

    Power transmission capacity increases by 600MW, says TCN

    Maina: Reps to question Dambazau, AGF, HoS on live telecast

    EFCC re-arraigns ex-Niger gov, Aliyu, for N2bn fraud

    Court stops Senate from probing IG for fraud

    75% of Nigeria’s online population use social media –Minister

    Convention: PDP extends sale of forms to Nov 29

    NSE to drive liquidity with website upgrade

    CFAO inaugurates Fuso truck assembly plant in Lagos

    Nigerian invents cocoa pod breaking machine

    Nine killed as train hits truck in Lagos, vehicles crash in Ogun

    Police arrest Imo monarch for allegedly killing IMSU graduate

    Police brutalise displaced Otodo Gbame protesters, arrest 158

    Police parade suspected killers of late UNIBEN prof

    The Nation

    Fed Govt: we’ll sustain momentum of economic recovery

    IMF: debt service may consume 60% of govts’ revenues

    2018 budget: Govt votes N1b for State House Clinic

    House queries funding of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Second Niger Bridge

    Soldiers chased weapon-laden truck into Kanu’s home, says Buratai

    Tinubu to Buhari: the good you have begun … do it more

    Over 400 DDs petition Buhari, NA over alleged promotion denial

    40,000 of 75,000 registered Nigerian doctors practising abroad-NMA

    11,710 Nigerians studying in USA, says report

    Jonathan’s wife begs court to unfreeze accounts with N3.5b, $5.8m

    NAFDAC crashes MSMEs registration fee by 50 %

    CSOs unseal Peace Corps house

    NAF builds 400 modern shops for officers’ families

    Ogapatapata to bring more Nigerian retailers online

    OAU PG students accuse management of dismissing colleagues

    Adamawa arms 500 hunters, others to battle insurgency

    16 inmates freed in Kwara

    Headlines from Vanguard

    Buhari Vows To Press On With Anti-Graft War

    Watch Your Debt, IMF Warns FG

    Nigeria-France Trade Hit N668 Bn In Q1’17

    Zimbabwe: World’s oldest head of state, Mugabe says he won’t quit

    Jonathan’s govt won gold in corruption -Tinubu

    I Have No Case To Answer, Ricky Tarfa Tells Court

    FIRS, WML Launch VAT Automation System For Hospitality Sector

    SEC Warns Operators, As Infractions Drop By 87%

    4 Docked Over Ozubulu Church Massacre

    Abia Pensioners Lament Arrears Of Pension, Gratuity

    Okowa’ll Sign 2018 Appropriation Bill Early —Oborevwori

    A-Ibom APC Alleges Plot By PDP To Rig LG Poll

    Banire Sues Ambode Over Planned Demolition Of Mother’s Property

    100 Days In Office: Ojez Host AGN President, Emeka Rollas

    My Father Deserves To Be Celebrated — Baba Sala’s Son
     

