Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [October 11, 2017]

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper, October 11, 2017.

    Headlines from Punch

    Kachikwu, Baru meet, agree on NNPC without political interference

    Inflation to remain high in Nigeria next year – IMF

    President asks N’Assembly to approve $5.5bn foreign loans

    FG plans finance scheme for new car buyers

    $25bn contracts: EFCC, ICPC should decide Kachikwu, Baru’s fate –SERAP

    N120bn bribery allegations: Sen. Misau charged with spreading injurious falsehood against IG

    FG may ask MDAs to buy local products at higher prices

    Fayose: Drivers protest, damage vehicles over detained colleague

    Two arraigned for stealing N15.5m cashew nuts

    Sell Discos to new investors, Elumelu tells FG

    Monkeypox: Reps summon health minister, Senate expresses worry

    Police quiz mortuary attendants for accepting 16-year-old’s corpse

    Police accuse 64-year-old of supplying guns, bullets to robbers

    ‘Wonder bank’ operator flees with customers’ savings in Ogun

    21,780 teachers fail primary four test in Kaduna

    Police sergeant drowns in Lagos boat accident, 19 rescued

    Edo seals Radio Nigeria station over N6.7m tax default

    Headlines from The Nation

    Part of looted funds to finance 2017 budget, says Buhari

    Army denies death of 30 soldiers by ISIS

    CBN plans convergence of multiple foreign exchange rates

    Northern governors, G.E sign MoU to improve health

    I knew Kachikwu’s claims couldn’t be true, says David-West

    Ajimobi to Buhari: no plan to depose Olubadan

    Court orders police to produce Evans’ in-law

    Suswam’s trial for ‘N9.8b fraud’ begins

    Work to resume on Owerri-Aba, Owerri-Port Harcourt roads

    One feared dead, vehicles destroyed in Ado-Ekiti

    MASSOB: troops have raided our office in Ebonyi

    Ambode backs Tinubu on devolution of powers to states

    Kwara, firm train youths on career development

    Soldiers recover arms in Imo

    Two corps members drown in Nasarawa

    NYSC confirms release of kidnapped female corps member

    Headline from Vanguard

    Local Content: Nigeria Gains N192bn From Barring Foreign Tech Products, Services

    Drug Abuse: 3m Bottles Of Codeine Consumed Daily In North— Senate

    Restructuring: Buhari Right In Referring Issue To NASS — Dogara

    Examination Malpractice: Students Now Drug Invigilators With Dangerous Chemicals —WAEC

    Adopt Traditional Method To Tackle Criminality In Edo —Oba Ewuare II

    No Monkey Pox In Enugu — Health Commissioner

    Perpetrators Of Ngbuoshimini Violence’ll Be Brought To Justice — Wike

    Trustfund Pensions Tasks Employers On Prompt Remittance Of Deducted Fund

    2017 Glo-Sponsored Ofala Festival Begins

    One dead, 7 injured as Okada riders clash with Police in Ibadan

    Chevron Builds Digitalized Library For Abia School

    Abia AG Donates Foams To Prison Inmates

    Visa, Genesis Cinema Sign Discount Agreement

    Niger Delta: FG creates 200 jobs for ex-agitators

    200 Imo optometrists tackle blindness in children

    Family begs for release of kidnapped Ehanire, Ogba Zoo boss
     

