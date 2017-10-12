Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [October 12, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 12, 2017 at 6:25 AM.

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper October 12, 2p17.

    Headlines from Punch

    FG okays N1.8bn for 22 national library projects

    $20m bribery: Indicted foreign company bids for NPA contract

    Monkeypox: FG commissions Redeemer’s varsity to carry out test

    EFCC traces N2.1bn to Patience’s dead mother’s account

    Charges against Misau won’t stop IG probe – Senate panel chair

    FG may stop private practice by govt doctors

    Nigeria wins World Bank’s youth development initiative

    Senate moves to criminalise secret recruitment in MDAs

    Reps probe P/Harcourt airport contract, Rivers killings

    IPOB’s ban: FG writes to US, UK, others, lawyer faults move

    Intels vows to fight NPA's termination of agency agreement

    Paris Club loan: EFCC probes C’River pensioners’ allegations

    El-Rufai begins ‘end violence against children campaign’

    Anambra poll: Be wary of vote buyers, cautions Wogu

    Anambra poll: Ekwueme dumps Obiano, backs Obaze

    Bello’s aides brutalise journalist in Kogi


    Headlines from The Nation

    NNPC: Kachikwu got contracts for nine firms

    Award of $25 billion contracts: Baru violated NNPC Act, says Falana

    Ex-First Lady ‘used mum’s account to launder N2.1b’

    IMF warns Nigeria, others over rising foreign debt

    Court orders final forfeiture of Diezani’s 58 houses bought for $22m

    300 Boko Haram suspects remanded as mass trial begins

    Judge refuses to hear Evans’ N300m suit against police

    $20m bribe: Indicted firm, 21 others apply for contract from govt

    MSMEs, others owe BoA N37.4b

    Ikeja Electric, Mojec seal N570m meters deal

    Post-UTME: Minister orders institutions to refund excess fees

    Andela Raises $40M to build global tech entrepreneurs

    Fayemi treated us better than Fayose, say workers

    Ajimobi hosts Tinubu, APC governors today

    Enugu schools shut over ‘deadly vaccines’ rumour

    Olubadan vs Ajimobi: Court fixes November 6 for preliminary objections

    Niger Gov Dissolves Cabinet

    Davido under fire for ‘lying’ to police


    Headline from Vanguard

    Local Content: Miele Gallery Backs FG Diversification Programme

    3 Soldiers, Dismissed Air Force Personnel, 7 Others Arrested For Vandalising Solar Panels

    NESG Signs MoU With NGF On Competitiveness

    Kachikwu/Baru: Buhari Treats Corruption As Family Affair —Fayose

    Calabar Port Comes Alive

    Police Quiz Davido, Aides Over Death Of Tagbo, DJ Olu, Amechina

    Power Uti arrested over wife’s death

    Abia Poly To Clear Salary Arrears

    EFCC releases Ekiti Commissioner, Acct- General

    Benue to build 6 ranches for impounded cattle

    MOSOP vows to resist forced resumption of oil exploration

    Women protest killings by herdsmen in Plateau

    Ozubulu Gunmen Attack: 8 Victims Still In NAUTH Nnewi —CMD

    Ighalo, Oboabona Give Scholarship To Less Privileged Girls
     

