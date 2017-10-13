Here are some headlines in selected Nigerian newspapers today's October 13, 2017. Headlines from Punch $25bn scam: I approved NNPC loans, not contracts, says Osinbajo IG asks court to stop Saraki, Senate from investigating him Minimum wage: Reps recommend N30,000 to avert looming strike We’re not conducting vaccination for monkeypox, says FG Buhari asked us to focus on northern Nigeria — W/Bank EFCC recovered N29bn from whistle-blower tips —Magu FRSC recovers 75 stolen cars at registration points NNPC increases exploration in Chad, six other basins Buhari reappoints Orji NSIA boss Alleged bailout scam: Fayose promises released commissioner, AG new cars Kidnappers of Lebanese businessman nabbed in Ibadan Five pupils feared dead in Kaduna boat accident Cloned Nigerian insecticides impounded in Abidjan Headlines from The Nation $25b deals row: Presidency, NNPC board call for ceasefire 2018 budget goes to NASS this month – budget minister World Bank urges govt to invest in Nigerians Alleged N2.1b laundering: let my mum rest in peace, Patience Jonathan tells EFCC Lethal weapons found in Kanu’s residence, says police chief JAMB ‘ll always return unspent money to Fed Govt, says registrar Sagay: I didn’t support Alamieyeseigha’s extradition Buhari greets Owa-Obokun at 80 Southwest APC demands more powers for states NDLEA destroys ‘massive’ cannabis plantation in Ondo El-Rufai presents N216b budget for 2018 Headlines from Vanguard FG in talks with DISCOs on new investors Reps To Probe Jonathan, Buhari Over N11.1bn Aso Rock Clinic Budget Labour rejects FG’s no work, no pay policy NISRAL signs agric insurance MoU with Moroccan firms Police, LASG debunk rumoured demotion of Lagos CP, Edgal APC Presidential Ticket For 2019 Election Still Open —Bisi Akande I Don’t Deserve Deposition Threat – Olubadan Apapa traffic gridlock: Council blames operators, erects road barriers Edo rumbles as NWFL Super 4 ends today Kebbi’s First Lady’s Foundation treats 600 cancer patients NMA Begins Strike In Benue Bello Orders Investigation Into Assault On Journalist Nigeria drops on FIBA world ranking, remains Africa’s best 10 Schools For Maiden Dolphin Swimming League