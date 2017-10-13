Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [October 13th, 2017]

    Here are some headlines in selected Nigerian newspapers today's October 13, 2017.

    Headlines from Punch

    $25bn scam: I approved NNPC loans, not contracts, says Osinbajo

    IG asks court to stop Saraki, Senate from investigating him

    Minimum wage: Reps recommend N30,000 to avert looming strike

    We’re not conducting vaccination for monkeypox, says FG

    Buhari asked us to focus on northern Nigeria — W/Bank

    EFCC recovered N29bn from whistle-blower tips —Magu

    FRSC recovers 75 stolen cars at registration points

    NNPC increases exploration in Chad, six other basins

    Buhari reappoints Orji NSIA boss

    Alleged bailout scam: Fayose promises released commissioner, AG new cars

    Kidnappers of Lebanese businessman nabbed in Ibadan

    Five pupils feared dead in Kaduna boat accident

    Cloned Nigerian insecticides impounded in Abidjan

    Headlines from The Nation

    $25b deals row: Presidency, NNPC board call for ceasefire

    2018 budget goes to NASS this month – budget minister

    World Bank urges govt to invest in Nigerians

    Alleged N2.1b laundering: let my mum rest in peace, Patience Jonathan tells EFCC

    Lethal weapons found in Kanu’s residence, says police chief

    JAMB ‘ll always return unspent money to Fed Govt, says registrar

    Sagay: I didn’t support Alamieyeseigha’s extradition

    Buhari greets Owa-Obokun at 80

    Southwest APC demands more powers for states

    NDLEA destroys ‘massive’ cannabis plantation in Ondo

    El-Rufai presents N216b budget for 2018

    Headlines from Vanguard

    FG in talks with DISCOs on new investors

    Reps To Probe Jonathan, Buhari Over N11.1bn Aso Rock Clinic Budget

    Labour rejects FG’s no work, no pay policy

    NISRAL signs agric insurance MoU with Moroccan firms

    Police, LASG debunk rumoured demotion of Lagos CP, Edgal

    APC Presidential Ticket For 2019 Election Still Open —Bisi Akande

    I Don’t Deserve Deposition Threat – Olubadan

    Apapa traffic gridlock: Council blames operators, erects road barriers

    Edo rumbles as NWFL Super 4 ends today

    Kebbi’s First Lady’s Foundation treats 600 cancer patients

    NMA Begins Strike In Benue

    Bello Orders Investigation Into Assault On Journalist

    Nigeria drops on FIBA world ranking, remains Africa’s best

    10 Schools For Maiden Dolphin Swimming League
     

    Attached Files:

    Comments