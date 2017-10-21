Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [October 21, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 21, 2017 at 6:58 AM. Views count: 96

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper October 2, 2017.

    Headlines from Punch

    I’ll make Nigeria attractive for investment, says Buhari

    Take action on NHIS report now, NMA tells Buhari

    Nigerians trust Buhari, President’s aide replies Jonathan

    Visiting my daughter in Aso Villa is like going to jail –Soyode, father of Vice-President’s wife

    B’Haram ambushes military convoy, kills three soldiers

    IPOB: Kanu’s co-defendant asks court to jail DSS director

    Sani to FG: Include Presidency cabal, APC members in looters’ list

    Amnesty International to FG: Investigate, prosecute those behind Plateau killings

    331 persons convicted for human trafficking, says NAPTIP

    Operation Crocodile Smile: NAF deploys fighter aircraft in S’West, S’South

    EFCC didn’t raid my home for hidden funds –Amosun

    Sokoto CJ pardons 43 awaiting trial inmates

    Unpaid salaries: Workers issue 14-day ultimatum to Ajimobi

    A’Court jails Kebbi ex-AG 70 years for N1.6bn fraud

    Oyedepo celebrates escape from third potential plane crash

    It’s madness fighting Okorocha over Zuma’s statue – Imo speaker

    854 inmates awaiting trial in C’ River prisons

    N1.6bn flood fund: Assembly decries Rivers exclusion as beneficiary

    Titi Abubakar behind messy row over custody of my children –Atiku’s son’s ex wife

    Abdulmutallab, Nigerian suicide bomber, sues US over maltreatment in prison

    Headlines from The Nation

    FG set to disburse fresh Paris Club refunds to states

    Attack on APC govt: Presidency hits back at Jonathan

    Nigeria rated 5th in highest pollution, mortality deaths

    We’ll support about 9,000 academics to pursue PhD and Master’s yearly –TETFUND boss Baffa

    Abdulmutallab sues U.S. over free speech, religious rights

    Retired Biafra Police officers receive pension

    FG disburses N380m loan in Abia

    No corps member had twins for me, says Amosun

    Kano spends N110bn annually on 151,000 workers salary

    Judge withdraws from Ogun PDP leadership tussle suit

    Man who jumped into lagoon left Ondo three days ago – Family

    Wike, Rivers F-SARS Commander’s face-off worsens… as Rivers council ejects anti-robbery squad

    Averted plane crash: Pastor Adeboye received divine instruction to pray for me before the trip, says Oyedepo

    Quadri in narrow loss to Korean

    39 candidates vie for eight positions in Gombe APC

    Oyo tertiary institutions issue 14 day ultimatum over 15 month unpaid salaries

    Headlines from Vanguard

    Buhari, A Sectional Leader, N’Delta Leaders, Stakeholders Insist

    Saraki plans grand wedding for daughter

    Reps invite CG Prisons, Perm Sec over non-remittance of VAT, accounts retirement

    Jonathan at 59: PDP, Fani-Kayode describe ex-President as icon of democracy

    Retire quietly or we will expose you, VON DG warns Jonathan

    2018 World Cup Draw Eagles Ready For Group Of Death — Rohr

    Man Jumps Into Lagoon

    Fake Callers Of Emergency Lines Face Severe Sanction—LASG Warns

    Gov. Ikpeazu announces N10m grant for films shot in Abia

    Lagos Fights Mosquitoes, To Inaugurate Community Vector Control Point

    Lagos to establish commercial courthouse to speed up dispute resolution

    I will send rumour mongers to jail – Amosun

    Gov Ortom vows to depose traditional rulers who frustrate grazing law

    Plateau Killings: Security Ignored Our Alerts — Residents

    ENSWAMA Unleashes Reign Of Terror On Us —Enugu Residents Lament

    Pure water seller with enlarged gland needs N.5m for operation

    Ekwueme: Sturdy, Stern And Steadfast At 85
     

    Attached Files:

    RemmyAlex, Oct 21, 2017 at 6:58 AM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Nigeria Today's Newspaper
    1. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [October 18, 2017]

      RemmyAlex, Oct 18, 2017 at 6:52 AM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,114
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 18, 2017 at 6:52 AM
    2. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [October 17, 2017]

      RemmyAlex, Oct 17, 2017 at 7:19 AM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      557
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 17, 2017 at 7:19 AM
    3. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [October 16, 2017]

      RemmyAlex, Oct 16, 2017 at 7:17 AM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      836
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 16, 2017 at 7:17 AM
    4. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [October 14, 2017]

      RemmyAlex, Oct 14, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      750
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 14, 2017
    5. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [October 13th, 2017]

      RemmyAlex, Oct 13, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      936
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 13, 2017
    6. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [October 12, 2017]

      RemmyAlex, Oct 12, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      778
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 12, 2017
    7. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [October 11, 2017]

      RemmyAlex, Oct 11, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      874
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 11, 2017

    Comments