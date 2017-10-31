Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [October 31, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 31, 2017 at 7:34 AM. Views count: 172

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper October 31, 2017.

    Headlines from Punch

    Nigerians to Buhari: Sacking Lawal, Oke not enough, prosecute them

    Buhari aware of Maina’s reinstatement, I warned him —HoS in leaked memo

    Subpoena: Jonathan asks Metuh for N1bn traveling expenses

    FG accused of denying N’Delta N1tn gas flare penalty

    Rising foreign loans risky for exchange rate – IMF

    FG to begin crude oil tracking next year

    Nigeria loses $13.7bn to farmers, herdsmen conflicts yearly –Abdulsalami

    Less than 15 million Nigerians pay tax – FIRS

    Diezani planning to escape imminent trial in UK – EFCC

    Kanu, Diouf to raise funds for IDPs

    Air Peace: Suspected burglar confessed, stole N1m – Police

    PDP chiefs knock Aregbesola for raising airport contract by N58bn

    Taraba govt under attack over police attack on players

    Carpenter dismembers friend, reports self to residents

    Policemen kill 55-year-old during attack on Lagos market

    Soldiers storm Ibadan community, mark 49 houses for demolition

    Osun 2018: APC using police to silence me, says Omisore

    Doctors, nurses leaving LAUTTH over unpaid salaries – NMA

    Five arrested for selling two babies for N1.1m

    Headlines from The Nation

    Buhari hands over Lawal, Oke to anti-graft agencies

    Queen of Netherlands visits Nigeria

    Jonathan urges court to void Metuh’s request to compel him to testify

    Court to decide Diezani’s application to be tried in Nigeria tomorrow

    AfDB calls off proposed $400m loan to Nigeria

    Development Bank releases N5b for 20,000 MSMEs

    Protesters demand Oyegun’s removal

    FIRS rakes in $50m through VAIDS

    Firm begins sales of solar-powered tricycles

    Igbo targets Presidency in 2023

    NDDC contractors abandon key Abia project, says Ikpeazu

    Lagos Water Corporation begins customers’ enumeration

    Mayhem at Ijebu-Igbo over killing of RTEAN member

    Ndume, Borno Assembly reconcile

    Suspected cultists kill another EKSU student

    Civil Defence uncovers prostitutes’ recruitment centre

    Osun Assembly eulogises Aromolaran At 80

    Ex-Governor Goje loses wife

    Police arrest man, 29, for raping woman, 85, to coma

    Headlines from Vanguard

    N88bn compensation to victims of Biafra war: Anambra, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Ebonyi, Cross River, Abia, Enugu, Benue to benefit

    FG contracts $186m waterways security to Israeli firm

    N12bn crypto currency: Reps urge CBN to direct bank to release facility to Cashflowabi

    Gas Flare Penalty: FG Owing Niger Delta N1trn — CSOs

    Sagay, Others Urge Maina To Publish Beneficiaries Of Looted Pensions Funds

    Army ends Crocodile Smile II

    FG Moves To Stop Illegal Trading On Gemstones, Precious Metals

    NAFDAC reviews registration fees for businesses downwards by 50%

    Allegation of cabal in Buhari’s govt a myth -Tinubu

    NAICOM workers begin 3-day warning strike

    Ondo govt denies plans to stop free education

    Anambra poll: Court declines to stop Obiano as APGA flag-bearer

    Edo Govt, Transport Unions Reach Accord On Harmonized Levy

    Two former A-Ibom govs battle for PANDEF chair

    Monarch Laments 30 Years Neglect Of Ajaokuta Steel Complex

    CORRUPTION: Olanipekun Recommends Education As Best Weapon
     

    Attached Files:

    RemmyAlex, Oct 31, 2017 at 7:34 AM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Nigeria Today's Newspaper
    1. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [October 30, 2017]

      RemmyAlex, Oct 30, 2017 at 7:06 AM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      699
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 30, 2017 at 7:06 AM
    2. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [October 28, 2017]

      RemmyAlex, Oct 28, 2017 at 6:37 AM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      770
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 28, 2017 at 6:37 AM
    3. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [October 27, 2017]

      RemmyAlex, Oct 27, 2017 at 6:12 AM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      776
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 27, 2017 at 6:12 AM
    4. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [October 26, 2017]

      RemmyAlex, Oct 26, 2017 at 8:30 AM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      614
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 26, 2017 at 8:30 AM
    5. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [October 25, 2017]

      RemmyAlex, Oct 25, 2017 at 6:09 AM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      793
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 25, 2017 at 6:09 AM
    6. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [October 24, 2017]

      RemmyAlex, Oct 24, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      480
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 24, 2017
    7. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [October 23, 2017]

      RemmyAlex, Oct 23, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      669
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 23, 2017

    Comments