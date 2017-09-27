Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper, September 27, 2017. PUNCH N336bn released for capital projects in first quarter - Adeosun Banks, pension managers, others stake N105bn on sukuk bond EFCC chair: Court flooded with 17 suits over Magu Govt officials diverting money to accounts without BVN - EFCC Buhari wrong to refer restructuring to NASS, says Agbakoba No N2.1bn payment, no negotiation, ASUU tells LAUTECH Melaye flees Senate plenary, dodges INEC recall notice Turkish envoy meets Customs CG, says arms not from Turkey NCC woos investors into Nigeria's $70bn telecoms industry Qatar Airways passengers protest delayed flight at Lagos airport Ex-Afren bosses to face charges over $400m Nigeria deals Don’t waste time on 2019 Presidency, PDP tells Fayose Exit from recession still fragile, says CBN Ajimobi convenes security meeting over Olubadan palace shooting Wives not cause of PSquare’s rift –Keyamo Farmer kills step-daughter under drug influence, seeks forgiveness Reinhard Bonnke returns to Nigeria for 'farewell message' Housemaid jailed 13 years for stealing employer’s $5,000 Prisoners contribute N5,000 for sick inmate of Delta prison The Nation FG to begin 60 days action plan on ease of doing business JAMB insists on verification of candidates’ WASCE results before admission Saraki reshuffles committees Restructuring: Reps vow not to surrender power Police capture Boko Haram commander in Ondo Magu: AGF seeks merger of 17 cases on EFCC Chairman’s confirmation Ngige to striking workers: stop vilifying me UNCTAD appoints Moghalu to expert group NIRSAL disburses N66.36b in four years Court refuses to transfer Fani-Kayode’s money laundering charge Olubadan palace shooting: Ajimobi summons security chiefs, monarchs NLC blackmailing Benue govt, says Ortom British Airways sacks anti-Nigerian ranting hostess Japan extends $1m grant for protection of IDPs, returnees Police parade five suspected kidnappers in Ekiti I am next Nigerian President – Fayose CAN, JNI should be scrapped – Catholic Priest Vanguard Halt evasion, fraud, Osinbajo charges tax administrators Nigeria’s Unity Not Negotiable – Senate HIV: FG Providing ARV Treatment For Additional 50,000 Persons Annually US-Nigeria Trade Council moves to attract investors into Nigeria’s agric sector Produce our son, Kanu’s family tells Army NYSC Rescucitates Farm Settlements CAN Declares October 1 Prayers Day Catholic priest asks FG to proscribe CAN, JNI We Won’t Support Further Verification Exercise – NUP Kidnappers Scaring Away Investors — Dangote S-East Govs To Rehabilitate, Empower IPOB Members — Umahi Enugu Govt approves payment of monthly pensions for ex-elected govs, deputies Ambode backs restructuring, unveils 20ft Awolowo statue Lagos lawmaker affirms defection to APC 8,500 A-Ibom farmers get govt support to establish agro-allied ventures 2 vigilante members arrested for robbery, murder in Abraka Nigeria’s Tricks Won’t Stop Zambia From World Cup – Coach Nyirenda