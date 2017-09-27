Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines September 27, 2017

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper, September 27, 2017.
    PUNCH
    N336bn released for capital projects in first quarter - Adeosun

    Banks, pension managers, others stake N105bn on sukuk bond

    EFCC chair: Court flooded with 17 suits over Magu

    Govt officials diverting money to accounts without BVN - EFCC

    Buhari wrong to refer restructuring to NASS, says Agbakoba

    No N2.1bn payment, no negotiation, ASUU tells LAUTECH

    Melaye flees Senate plenary, dodges INEC recall notice

    Turkish envoy meets Customs CG, says arms not from Turkey

    NCC woos investors into Nigeria's $70bn telecoms industry

    Qatar Airways passengers protest delayed flight at Lagos airport

    Ex-Afren bosses to face charges over $400m Nigeria deals

    Don’t waste time on 2019 Presidency, PDP tells Fayose

    Exit from recession still fragile, says CBN

    Ajimobi convenes security meeting over Olubadan palace shooting

    Wives not cause of PSquare’s rift –Keyamo

    Farmer kills step-daughter under drug influence, seeks forgiveness

    Reinhard Bonnke returns to Nigeria for 'farewell message'

    Housemaid jailed 13 years for stealing employer’s $5,000

    Prisoners contribute N5,000 for sick inmate of Delta prison

    The Nation

    FG to begin 60 days action plan on ease of doing business

    JAMB insists on verification of candidates’ WASCE results before admission

    Saraki reshuffles committees

    Restructuring: Reps vow not to surrender power

    Police capture Boko Haram commander in Ondo

    Magu: AGF seeks merger of 17 cases on EFCC Chairman’s confirmation

    Ngige to striking workers: stop vilifying me

    UNCTAD appoints Moghalu to expert group

    NIRSAL disburses N66.36b in four years

    Court refuses to transfer Fani-Kayode’s money laundering charge

    Olubadan palace shooting: Ajimobi summons security chiefs, monarchs

    NLC blackmailing Benue govt, says Ortom

    British Airways sacks anti-Nigerian ranting hostess

    Japan extends $1m grant for protection of IDPs, returnees

    Police parade five suspected kidnappers in Ekiti

    I am next Nigerian President – Fayose

    CAN, JNI should be scrapped – Catholic Priest

    Vanguard

    Halt evasion, fraud, Osinbajo charges tax administrators

    Nigeria’s Unity Not Negotiable – Senate

    HIV: FG Providing ARV Treatment For Additional 50,000 Persons Annually

    US-Nigeria Trade Council moves to attract investors into Nigeria’s agric sector

    Produce our son, Kanu’s family tells Army

    NYSC Rescucitates Farm Settlements

    CAN Declares October 1 Prayers Day

    Catholic priest asks FG to proscribe CAN, JNI

    We Won’t Support Further Verification Exercise – NUP

    Kidnappers Scaring Away Investors — Dangote

    S-East Govs To Rehabilitate, Empower IPOB Members — Umahi

    Enugu Govt approves payment of monthly pensions for ex-elected govs, deputies

    Ambode backs restructuring, unveils 20ft Awolowo statue

    Lagos lawmaker affirms defection to APC

    8,500 A-Ibom farmers get govt support to establish agro-allied ventures

    2 vigilante members arrested for robbery, murder in Abraka

    Nigeria’s Tricks Won’t Stop Zambia From World Cup – Coach Nyirenda
     

