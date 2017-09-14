The United Labour Congress, ULC, has announced that it will embark on a nationwide strike on Friday if the federal government doesn't meet its demands. According to ULC president Joe Ajaero, the strike will cripple economic activities in the country. "The strike will be very effective as we hope to cripple all modes of transportation within the nation; ensure a total blackout nationwide; cut off petroleum product supplies; and disrupt banking operations, which will make life a bit more difficult for Nigerians", he said in a statement. He urged Nigerians to stock up on foodstuff and other basic amenities. “We regret these consequences on all of us, but we hope that these measures will help us create a nation that is better governed for the benefits of Nigerian workers and Nigerian masses.”