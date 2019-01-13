Sports Nigeria unveils preparation plans for 2019 Women’s World Cup – Goal.com

#1
To ensure an adequate preparation for the showpiece this summer, the football body have lined up warm games for the African queens

Nigeria Football Federation has unveiled plans for Super Falcons preparations for the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France. The African queens have been drawn …



read more via “nigeria” – Google News – http://bit.ly/2STvyYE

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[30]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top