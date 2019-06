Nigeria began their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations campaign, with a narrow 1-0 win over newcomers Burundi on Saturday. Substitute Odion Ighalo scored the only goal of the game in the second half. What are the five things we learnt from the match? 1. No, not Akpeyi: …read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/31Sj3kO ---------------Get More Nigeria Sports News