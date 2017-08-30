Coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria Gernot Rohr says FC Ifeanyi Ubah first choice goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa will be in goal when Nigeria take on Cameroon in the World Cup 2018 Qualifiers on Friday in Uyo. Rohr confirmed the decision to start the goalkeeper is borne out of the fact that he did very well for the team in the CHAN 2018 Qualifiers against Benin Republic which Nigeria won 2-1 on aggregate to progress. Formerly Ezenwa has played second fiddle to Chippa United Daniel Akpeyi, who was heavily criticized after Nigeria’s 0-2 loss against South Africa in the AFCON 2019 Qualifiers. ” Ezenwa will start on Friday. He had two good performances with the CHAN team and we are happy”, Rohr said during the media parley of the team.