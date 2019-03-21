Metro Nigerian, Adebayo Alonge, Shed Tears As He Wins DeepTech Global Challenge – OluFamous.Com

#1
Nigerian victim of fake drugs, Adebayo Alonge, who decided to invest his time in curbing fake drugs was in tears as he becomes the first African to win the DeepTech Global Challenge with his invention of handheld nanosanners to ensure drug quality.

He also won a BNP Paribas Grand …



Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2ujCN1i

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top