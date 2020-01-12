Metro Nigerian among the 176 victims of Ukranian plane shot down by Iran . – Instablog9ja

A Nigerian man, Dauda Onoruoiza, was among the 176 passengers and crew that were killed on Wednesday when a missile from the Iranian forces hit Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 departing for Kiev.

The missile destroyed the Boeing 737-800 aircraft few minutes after taking off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini …

