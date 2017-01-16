The Nigerian Army on Sunday announced that military troops on patrol killed 13 Boko Haram insurgents in two different locations during clearance operations to rid the country of insurgents. Army spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Usman said the troops have continuously been carrying out raids, patrols and cordon operations. Troops of 112 Task Force Battalion, 22 Brigade and Nigerian Army on Operation Lafiya Dole, conducted joint operations with vigilantes and civilian JTF in suspected terrorists hide outs in their area of responsibility, he said. Within the last two days, they have carried out a number of patrols and clearance operations in various villages and towns in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State, he added.