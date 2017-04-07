Submit Post Advertise

Nigerian Bank Accounts 'Hacked' by North Korea

Discussion started by Lequte, Apr 7, 2017

  Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    Nigeria has been named among 18 countries whose financial institutions were recently hacked into by North Korea.

    According to Russian cyber security firm Kaspersky, the hacking operation, “Lazarus” attacked financial institutions in Costa Rica, Ethiopia, Gabon, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Kenya, Malaysia, Nigeria, Poland, Taiwan, Thailand and Uruguay.

    Although many of the attacks were unsuccessful, some have had a measure of success, such as the routing of millions of dollars in Bangladesh’s account at the US Federal Reserve last year.

    International experts who appeared on the Cable News Network (CNN), believe that the stolen money is likely being spent advancing North Korea’s development of nuclear weapons.

    The incidence is a wake-up call to Nigerian financial institutions to upgrade their security systems and networks.
     

    Apr 7, 2017 at 11:48 AM
    Comments

  john oyekunle

    john oyekunle Member

    Cyber crime and Stealing being committed by North Korea
     
    Apr 7, 2017 at 12:03 PM
    #2