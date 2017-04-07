Nigeria has been named among 18 countries whose financial institutions were recently hacked into by North Korea. According to Russian cyber security firm Kaspersky, the hacking operation, “Lazarus” attacked financial institutions in Costa Rica, Ethiopia, Gabon, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Kenya, Malaysia, Nigeria, Poland, Taiwan, Thailand and Uruguay. Although many of the attacks were unsuccessful, some have had a measure of success, such as the routing of millions of dollars in Bangladesh’s account at the US Federal Reserve last year. International experts who appeared on the Cable News Network (CNN), believe that the stolen money is likely being spent advancing North Korea’s development of nuclear weapons. The incidence is a wake-up call to Nigerian financial institutions to upgrade their security systems and networks.