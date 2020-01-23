Metro Nigerian Catholics protest bills aiming to regulate social media – National Catholic Reporter

#1
Enugu, Nigeria — A number of Nigerian priests, including a bishop at a diocese in northwestern Nigeria, are opposing two proposed bills by Nigerian lawmakers to regulate social media.

In November 2019, two Nigerian senators at the National Assembly from the ruling party introduced the bills, …

social media.JPG

Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – https://ift.tt/2PnEHZE

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[85]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top