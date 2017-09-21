A federal high court in Abuja has struck out a charge accusing Nigeria's former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke, of diverting $1.6bn from oil proceeds during her tenure into her own pocket. Justice Nnamdi Dimgba struck out the allegation contained in count-eight of a money laundering charge brought before the court by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission. He said though Diezani's name was mentioned in the charge, she was not listed as one of the defendants. Those already on trial over the alleged fraud are an oil mogul and ally to the ex-Minister, Mr. Jide Omokore, former Managing Director of the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, NPDC, Victor Briggs, former Group Executive Director, Exploration and Production of the NNPC, Abiye Membere, former Manager, Planning and Commercial of the NNPC, David Mbanefo. The defendants were answering to a nine-count criminal charge, which has now been cut down to 8, with the part of Diezani helping them to steal state funds expunged. This decision was made after Diezani's lawyer, Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN) filed a motion to include her in all of the counts and an order mandating her to appear in court on the next adjourned date of October 5, 2017, to plead to the charge.