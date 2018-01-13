Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigerian Customs to Retire 577 Officers

    Barely one week after it promoted three officers to management level and redeployed eight others, the Nigerian Customs Service is set to retire 577 of its officers, Premium Times reports.

    According to a circular titled ‘CIRCULAR NO/HRD/2017/003-LIST OF OFFICERS/MEN FOR STATUTORY RETIREMENT IN YEAR 2018’ and signed by Sulaiman M.S.J, Comptroller Establishments, on behalf of Hameed Ali, the Comptroller General, those listed included a Deputy Comptroller General, an Assistant Comptroller General, 11 Comptrollers, 27 Deputy Comptrollers, 27 Assistant Comptrollers and 23 Chief Superintendents of Customs.

    Last week, the service National Public Relations Officer, Joseph Attah, in a statement released the names of promoted and redeployed officers.

    “The CGC charged the affected officers to see their appointments and as opportunities to contribute their best towards consolidating the gains of the ongoing reforms in the Service,” Mr. Attah said.

    Other rank and file officers listed on the retirement notice include five Chief Inspector of Customs Terminal (CIC T); 21 Chief Inspector of Customs (CIC); 21 Superintendent of Customs (SC); 36 Deputy Chief Inspector of Customs (DCIC); 23 Deputy Comptrollers (DCs); 121 Assistant Chief Inspector of Customs (ACIC); four ACIC1; 131 Deputy Inspector of Customs (DIC); and one Assistant Superintendent of Customs 11.

    Others are 83 Senior Inspector of Customs (SIC); two Chief Customs Assistant (CCA ‘T’); 18 Inspector of Customs (IC); six CC; three Assistant Inspector of Customs; two Senior Customs Assistant (SCA); and one Customs Assistant (CA).

    The affected officers are to be disengaged either on the basis of mandatory 60 years of age or 35 years in service, in line with the civil service rules.
     

    Comments