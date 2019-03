''The image seen here , (the victim is Adetutu. she's a student but also sell recharge cards to meet up her school needs ,according to her, her mother doesn't have enough money to pay.​

A Nigerian lady identified as Adetutu has become blind after two armed robbers that attcked her, raped and poured acid on her.Facebook user, Mj West Provocateur, who shared the sad story online, wrote;