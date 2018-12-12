  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Metro Nigerian Police arrest woman who ordered her thugs to brutalize gateman for demanding for his salary – YabaLeftOnline

#1
The lady who ordered thugs to beat up her staff over salary, has finally been arrested by the Nigerian Police and will soon be charged to court.

Recall a Facebook user last month reported that a gate man simply identified as John, was allegedly beaten up by some …



Read more via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2Eh02za

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[64]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top