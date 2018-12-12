The lady who ordered thugs to beat up her staff over salary, has finally been arrested by the Nigerian Police and will soon be charged to court.
Recall a Facebook user last month reported that a gate man simply identified as John, was allegedly beaten up by some …
Read more via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2Eh02za
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Recall a Facebook user last month reported that a gate man simply identified as John, was allegedly beaten up by some …
Read more via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2Eh02za
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[64]